San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey had the highest possible praise for offensive tackle Trent Williams.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has seen a lot of different dominant football players in his time in the NFL, but he doesn't have to venture out beyond his own practice facility to see who he considers to be the greatest up close and personal every day. McCaffrey had the highest praise for offensive Trent Williams, via Eric Branch.

Christian McCaffrey on Trent Williams: “He might be the best player I’ve ever seen.” #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) November 15, 2023

Christian McCaffrey recognizes the greatness of Trent Williams

The praise from McCaffrey doesn't feel out of place. You could make the argument that Williams has been the best offensive tackle, by a substantial margin, over more than the last decade. Williams has been Pro Football Focus's top-graded offensive lineman for three straight seasons, dominating both in pass protection and in the run game.

Williams is a lock to be a Hall of Famer, and is still playing at a dominant level at age 35. While comparing across eras is always difficult, Williams deserves to be mentioned among the all-time great offensive tackles due to how dominant he is in every aspect of the game.

The 49ers wouldn't be nearly as effective on the ground or in pass protection without Williams. McCaffrey is a direct benefit of Williams paving huge holes for him to run through, and is in a unique position to analyze and appreciate his play. Offensive line play often goes unsung, so it's great to see a star running back giving his lineman his flowers and recognizing greatness when he sees it.

With Trent Williams protecting Brock Purdy's blindside and creating huge running lanes for Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers have a great chance of bringing home a Super Bowl thanks to the elite play of their star offensive tackle.