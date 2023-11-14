The Eagles still lead the way, but let's see where some big Week 10 performers, such as the Lions, land in our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season felt more tame than other weeks, but there were plenty of surprises to make this a memorable few days of football. Our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings didn’t see a change at the top, but there were plenty of other changes in the top 10.

With the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams all on bye this week, a lot of firepower was missing. But players like Justin Herbert, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and C.J. Stroud made sure to step up and make sure there were some fireworks in their absence. So with that being said, let's dive into our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (no change)

The Eagles win streak has hit three games after their Week 9 win over the Cowboys, but a Week 11 tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs will give Philly one of their biggest tests so far. The status of Jalen Hurts will be important to follow, as he did leave their win over Dallas with an injury designation, but given how he's had a week to recover, it would be a shock if he didn't take the field against the Chiefs.

One of the most fun games of the Week 10 slate, the Detroit Lions took on the Los Angeles Chargers in an absolute shootout. Jared Goff (333 passing yards, 2 TDs), David Montgomery (116 yards, 1 TD), Jahmyr Gibbs (112 yards, 2 TDs), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (165 yards, 1 TD) all ate against the sieve that is the Chargers defense, but it took a last-second field goal to earn their seventh win of the year.

One of the big climbers in our NFL Power Rankings, the Lions appear poised to make a return to the postseason this year. But given how good they have looked, that shouldn't be their main goal this year.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

Things do not get any easier for the Chiefs after their bye week, as their Week 11 home matchup with the Eagles is going to be one of the biggest games of the year. Patrick Mahomes seems to be looking like himself lately, and his connection with rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice has been a bright spot on an offense that is hyper-reliant on Travis Kelce (which isn’t a bad thing, it’s just nice to have options).

Having been up 24-9 at one point, the Baltimore Ravens blew a great opportunity to pick up a crucial divisional win and dropped a heartbreaker to the Cleveland Browns, with the final score coming in at 33-31. Lamar Jackson was uncharacteristically turnover-prone, as his fourth-quarter pick-six ended up completely swinging the momentum of the game.

The Ravens haven’t typically had issues scoring points this season, but if their defense is going to allow the Browns to score 33 points, then there are issues that need to be fixed.

Fresh off a three-game losing streak and their bye week, the San Francisco 49ers returned in a big way against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A three-touchdown performance from Brock Purdy makes it seem like he has settled back in after a rocky stretch, and even though both Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel found paydirt, Christian McCaffrey’s scoring streak came to an end at 17 straight games, keeping him tied for the all-time record.

6. Miami Dolphins (no change)

An international loss to the Chiefs sent the Dolphins into their bye with lots of questions to answer. Despite being one of the better AFC teams, Miami seems to crumble when facing a top-tier opponent, as their losses have come against the Buffalo Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs.

As long as Tua Tagovailoa and the offense comes out swinging in their Week 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, there won’t be any rust left on this team after their loss to Kansas City.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)

Sunday’s dreadful performance against San Francisco was one of the worst of Trevor Lawrence’s career. A scoreless 185-yard performance with two interceptions, a lost fumble, and five sacks really took the wind out of the Jacksonville Jaguars' sails.

On a day where the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans both won, a Jacksonville loss makes things that much tougher for this team moving forward in the AFC South, although they will still be favored to win their division.

8. Cleveland Browns (+2)

It was quite the comeback win for the Browns in Week 10, as they decided that they just were not going to lose to the Ravens. The offense was good enough, as Jerome Ford ran for 107 yards and Amari Cooper caught six passes, but the defense was the main catalyst in the win.

Forcing Jackson to throw two interceptions was key (one was a pick-six), and they kept Baltimore quiet for most of the game, as the Ravens barely got above 300 yards of total offense. Cleveland seems to be all over the place when it comes to their place in our NFL Power Rankings, but a top-eight ranking this week could be the sign of good things to come.

9. Seattle Seahawks (no change)

It was a struggle on offense for both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders in their Week 10 duel, but a game-winning drive by Seattle proved to be enough for them to earn their sixth win of the year.

Geno Smith repeatedly found DK Metcalf on the final drive, including for the final offensive play that got the team into field goal range. While their offense was quite stagnant all game, they showed up in the second half, scoring 20 points across the final two quarters to pick up a much needed bounce-back victory.

10. Dallas Cowboys (+1)

No one expected the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants matchup to be a tough one for the Cowboys, so it certainly was no surprise that Dallas won by 32 points. As both Dak Prescott (404 passing yards, 5 total TDs) and CeeDee Lamb (11/151/1) led the way on offense, this was probably the easiest win of the year for Dallas, and they needed it after coming up short against the Eagles in Week 9.

11. Minnesota Vikings (+4)

Has there been a mid-season trade acquisition this impactful in such a short time like the acquisition of Joshua Dobbs for the Minnesota Vikings? Not only did he join the Vikings and help win his first game, he started in only his second week with the team and produced a sparkling game against a top-tier New Orleans Saints defense.

A turnover-free outing for Dobbs, which included a rushing touchdown, was impressive, and his command of the offense in such a short amount of time is remarkable – maybe the Vikings will be okay without Kirk Cousins?

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (+1)

It was far from pretty, but the Pittsburgh Steelers won yet another one-score game under Mike Tomlin. Their home win over the pesky Green Bay Packers relied on the running game, as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren helped lead the way by combining for over 200 yards of total offense.

The defense didn’t wreak as much havoc as usual, but they were able to set the tone and keep Green Bay out of the end zone, and at the end of the day, that was enough for the Steelers to pick up their sixth win of the season.

13. Houston Texans (+3)

Last week’s outing for C.J. Stroud was his ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment, and this week was just an extension of that. Going up against a strong Cincinnati Bengals defense, Stroud may have thrown only his second pick of the entire season, but he also threw for over 300 yards and calmly led the offense down the field for a game-winning field goal.

Houston looks to be on the up and up, and their standing in our NFL Power Rankings will likely rise into the top ten if this keeps up.

14. Cincinnati Bengals (-6)

It was a seesaw effort between the Bengals and Texans on Sunday, but a dropped touchdown from Tyler Boyd ultimately was the deciding factor in Cincinnati’s loss. After the Boyd drop, Stroud led the offense down the field for a game-winning field goal from their backup kicker (and no it wasn’t Dare Ogunbowale).

The Bengals allowed 554 yards of total offense to Houston – Stroud picked apart Lou Anarumo’s side of the ball all day, even though he did throw his second interception of his rookie campaign. Lots of improvements are needed for this team, and their flaws were on full display in Week 10.

15. Indianapolis Colts (+5)

Helping kick off the Sunday slate, the Indianapolis Colts faced off with the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany in a gross, nasty game. Winning 10-6 showed that this Colts offense has plenty of issues left to fix, but the workload that Jonathan Taylor received was the highest of the year, as it was a sign that he likely is back to 100 percent health, which is great news for Indy.

16. Buffalo Bills (-4)

The culmination of an ugly Week 10 put the Buffalo Bills up against the Broncos in what turned out to be an offensive struggle from the start. Turnovers everywhere doomed Buffalo, as Josh Allen decided he wasn't super interested in taking care of the ball – and neither was James Cook.

A quiet night for Stefon Diggs was the cherry on top of Buffalo's Week 10 loss, and the Bills are looking very much like they will have to claw their way back into the playoff conversation with how they have played as of late.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (+8)

Is it possible that Josh McDaniels was just that big of an issue with this team? The Las Vegas Raiders held on for a key win over the New York Jets in a game that neither team wanted to win, pushing their record to 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Aidan O'Connell helped carry out Pierce's message of feeding Davante Adams, and a key interception by Robert Spillane helped stem the tide as the Raiders earned their fifth win of the season.

18. New Orleans Saints (-4)

Losing Derek Carr to a shoulder injury contributed to New Orleans’ early deficit, but a late-game comeback fell short, as Jameis Winston wasn’t able to bring them all the way back. Chris Olave found the end zone on a beautiful pass, but the offense wasn’t able to get much going elsewhere against the Vikings in this one.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3)

A low-scoring win over the Tennessee Titans seems like a great, grind-it-out win that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed. Mike Evans found the end zone, as did Rachaad White, and Baker Mayfield threw for 278 yards in the win.

The NFC South feels like a division that no one wants to win, and while the Bucs have struggled this season, they are very much in the race to win their division

20. Denver Broncos (+4)

Another week, another game in which the Denver Broncos buck the odds and beat a ‘superior' opponent – this time, it was the Bills. Russell Wilson connected with Courtland Sutton for a toe-touch TD on a broken play, and Javonte Williams was strong on the ground for a Denver team that looks night and day different than the struggling roster that opened their 2023 season.

21. New York Jets (-3)

It was an ugly, ugly Sunday Night Football game between the Jets and the Raiders, as the game was controlled by both kickers and their ability to convert field goals. Zach Wilson had a few really good moments, but his late-game interception on what looked to be a predetermined throw buried any chances the Jets had of winning. Losing to the Raiders won't instill any confidence in this roster, and things are looking quite rough as the Jets continue to crawl forward.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (-5)

Week 10 saw another shootout that the Chargers were on the wrong end of, this time at the hands of the Lions. Justin Herbert had his 19th career three-touchdown game and Quentin Johnston caught his first career touchdown, but the Chargers weren’t able to hold the Lions down.

The Chargers defense has been a big reason why they cannot find any sustained success this season, and while their win over the Jets last week was nice, they had every chance to beat the Lions. The fact they couldn't follow through will cap their seeding in our NFL Power Rankings for the time being.

23. Washington Commanders (-4)

The Commanders-Seahawks game felt like a perfect microcosm of how Week 10 went for the NFL – strong individual offensive performances, but little to show for it on the scoreboard.

While Sam Howell threw for over 300 yards and three scores, Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson combined for four receptions on ten targets, with McLaurin hauling in all four of those passes. The Washington offense is frustrating and loves to go through peaks and valleys, and their performance in Week 10 wasn’t a great one across the board.

24. Atlanta Falcons (-3)

The first chance for Taylor Heinicke to showcase why he should be Atlanta’s next starter was cut short, as a hamstring injury forced Desmond Ridder back into action. If that wasn’t bad enough, Atlanta fell yet again, this time to an Arizona Cardinals team that welcomed Kyler Murray back as their starter for his first action of the season.

Something needs to change for the Falcons, and there could be another change at QB for Week 11.

25. Tennessee Titans (-2)

Will Levis finally came back down to earth on Sunday against Tampa Bay, as his 199 scoreless passing yards and an interception speaks volumes about how much the Titans struggled to do anything. 209 total yards of offense is not a blueprint to win many NFL games, and the Titans were certainly on the wrong side of that coin, keeping them in the bottom part of our NFL Power Rankings.

26. Los Angeles Rams (+1)

A bye week came at a great time for the Los Angeles Rams, who could welcome back Matthew Stafford as early as Week 11. If not, Carson Wentz can cross off another square on his NFL bingo card by earning a start for the Rams.

This season doesn’t feel like it’s going to yield much for the Rams, but if Stafford can return soon, then maybe, just maybe, they can factor into the Wild Card race in the NFC.

27. Green Bay Packers (-1)

The opportunities were aplenty for the Packers, but too many touchdowns turned into field goal attempts against the Steelers. Jordan Love had one of his best starts this year, but two costly interceptions, including one in the end zone, buried a team that has started to put things together, but still has work to do.

28. Chicago Bears (+2)

A rare win-win scenario was at hand for the Chicago Bears on Thursday, as they faced off with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10. With a win, Chicago increased Carolina’s odds of earning the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which belongs to Chicago after their blockbuster trade from last year's draft. And even if Chicago lost, the odds of their own draft pick would have increased for the top spot.

This could have been Tyson Bagent’s last start for the Bears with Justin Fields drawing close to returning, but this matchup was an unfortunate sight for all football fans to behold. A rare win for the Bears moved them out of the basement of our NFL Power Rankings, but don't expect them to climb much higher than this.

29. Arizona Cardinals (+3)

Welcome back Kyler Murray, you were missed! The Cardinals, who likely would prefer to keep losing games, earned a comeback win over the Falcons in Week 10, and a lot of that was because of Murray.

282 total yards, an interception and a rushing touchdown comprised Murray’s day against the Falcons, which was a solid return to action. While his connection with his favorite target, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was off, it was good to see Murray turn to rookie tight end Trey McBride (8/131) early and often.

30. New England Patriots (-1)

The Bill Belichick regime may be checking into its final few stops for New England – their dreadful performance against the Colts in Frankfurt likely wasn’t the last straw, but it certainly could be.

Six points from Mac Jones led Belichick to inserting Bailey Zappe in for the final drive of the game, and of course he threw an interception, wrapping a nice ribbon on the dreadful performance that dropped the Patriots to 2-8.

31. New York Giants (-3)

If the NFL had relegation, it’s safe to say that the New York Giants would be up for nomination. With both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor out, the starting quarterback duties fell to Tommy DeVito once again, and let’s just say it’s surprising the Giants offense managed to score 17 points.

Nothing is heading in the right direction for the Giants, and their sights should already be set on how high they will be selecting in the 2024 NFL Draft.

32. Carolina Panthers (-1)

Bryce Young looks to have been failed by his coaching staff in his rookie year, and Thursday’s loss to the Bears officially gave the Panthers the worst record in the entire NFL at 1-8. While Young threw for more yards than Bagent in this game, the offense as a whole was dreadful, a message that has been pretty consistent across all nine of Carolina’s games this season, putting the Panthers at the bottom of our NFL Power Rankings.