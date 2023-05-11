Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The San Francisco 49ers received plenty of backlash with their early kicker selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh thinks the 49ers have found a kicker who will make both an immediate and long-term difference in San Francisco.

Specifically, the 49ers drafted former Michigan kicker Jake Moody in the third round with the No. 99 overall pick. After coaching him with the Wolverines, Harbaugh understands why San Francisco used such a high pick on Moody, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

“You don’t see a freshman kicker just come in and be good, which I think bodes well,” Harbaugh said. “Because you don’t see a lot of rookie kickers in the NFL be real good. It usually takes some time. There’s some history and evidence here that says Jake’s gonna be good right away.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jake Moody spent five years at Michigan appearing in 41 games. He made all 148 of his extra point attempts while converting 82.1 percent of his field goals. Moody won the Lou Groza Award – given to the nation’s best kicker – in 2021 after hitting all 56 XPs and 23-of-25 field goals. He was a two-time All American and a two-time All-Big Ten recipient during his time with the Wolverines.

San Francisco was dealing with the departure of Robbie Gould. After six seasons, the kicker decided he needed a change of scenery. In his place, the 49ers brought in Moody. Using such high draft capital on him, the 49ers are counting on Moody to contribute sooner rather than later.

Which Jim Harbaugh thinks he will. Following a productive career at Michigan, Harbaugh is excited to watch Moody succeed at the NFL level with the 49ers.