RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo draws interest from NFC East team amid 49ers trade talks

Jimmy Garoppolo and his camp are working to pave the QB’s way out of the San Francisco 49ers, and according to the latest reports, they have already been in discussions with an NFL team for a potential trade.

Marco Martinez of the “49ers RedZone” podcast (via Rohan Chakravarthi) reported that Garoppolo’s agent has been “in talks” with the New York Giants amid their quarterback dilemma. With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor the only ones competing for the QB1 spot–adding uncertainty to the position–the G-Men have every reason to seek for outside help to improve their quarterback situation.

Garoppolo has already received permission from the 49ers to seek for a trade, and so he can renegotiate a new contract with interested teams since his deal with the Niners are not guaranteed.

It remains to be seen where he’ll end up and what it will cost to get him from the 49ers. Of course it’s unlikely San Francisco asks for too much since they also want to part ways with the veteran QB after making Trey Lance their no. 1 signal-caller, but it’s still something to keep an eye on.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only the Giants who want Jimmy Garoppolo. As reported earlier, the likes of Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins have also shown interest in the two-time Super Bowl champion.

With the 2022 season nearing, Garoppolo’s future is likely to be decided soon. Wherever he plays next, though, fans can expect him to be as motivated as ever after everything that went down in the past campaign to the offseason.