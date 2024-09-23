The road back to the Super Bowl has really been tough for the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan and the front office had to deal with a lot of negotiations during the offseason. Now, the headaches seem to only get larger for the Brock Purdy-led squad. It even seems like their loss to the Los Angeles Rams was not the worst thing to come out of Week 3 as Javon Hargrave got dealt an unfortunate fate.

The 49ers have officially shut down Javon Hargrave for the season, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Kyle Shanahan noted that the member of his defensive squad is suffering from a partially torn tricep. Typically, this would necessitate a player to go on a medical procedure. Moreover, the recovery time is no less than six months. Clearly, the decision to err on the side of caution makes sense.

Coach Shanahan was clearly upset because Hargrave showed promise despite their loss to the Rams.

“It's a big one and I thought he had his best game yesterday. I thought he was a huge factor,” he said.

How did Javon Hargrave do in the 49ers' narrow Rams loss?

Hargrave was aggressively trying to knock the wind out of Matthew Stafford during Week 3. His immense effort on defense got him a few quarterbacks hits and he also got a sack off the Rams signal-caller. He was also great at shutting down the opposing team's weapons. The 49ers defender racked up two tackles with one of them being a solo takedown. Unfortunately, Brock Purdy and the offense just couldn't capitalize on offense to secure the win.

The next step will be for the 49ers to find a suitable replacement for Hargrave. As of the moment, Shanahan's options are Evan Anderson and TY McGill. Both of them are from the practice squad and have yet to play a snap this season.