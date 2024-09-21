The San Francisco 49ers have encountered a turbulent start to the 2024 NFL season, particularly highlighted by their disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. This game has underscored the performances of several key players whose lackluster contributions have been detrimental to the team's success. The players most scrutinized for their performances are center Jake Brendel, defensive end Leonard Floyd, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Each has uniquely contributed to the 49ers' early struggles, questioning their roles and effectiveness on the field. Heading into Week 3, this could be the last chance for some of these guys to prove themselves as starters on the team.
Jake Brendel
Jake Brendel's season thus far has been marred by significant struggles in pass protection, a critical aspect of the 49ers' offensive line performance. Pro Football Focus has given Brendel a pass-blocking grade of 29.5, ranking him as the worst among NFL centers after two games.
This is a startling decline from the solid performance that earned him a four-year contract extension ahead of the 2023 season. His inability to shield quarterback Brock Purdy has exposed him to undue pressures and hits, which jeopardized the team's offensive dynamics throughout the Week 2 game.
The 49ers' coaching staff faces a dilemma with limited viable alternatives, as backup options like Nick Zakelj lack experience, and Jon Feliciano, another potential substitute, is still recovering from a knee injury and may not return until midseason. Despite his underwhelming performances, the decision to stick with Brendel underscores a dire need for stability and improvement from the veteran center if the 49ers hope to solidify their offensive line.
Leonard Floyd
