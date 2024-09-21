The San Francisco 49ers have encountered a turbulent start to the 2024 NFL season, particularly highlighted by their disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. This game has underscored the performances of several key players whose lackluster contributions have been detrimental to the team's success. The players most scrutinized for their performances are center Jake Brendel, defensive end Leonard Floyd, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Each has uniquely contributed to the 49ers' early struggles, questioning their roles and effectiveness on the field. Heading into Week 3, this could be the last chance for some of these guys to prove themselves as starters on the team.

Jake Brendel

San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) blocks against New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jake Brendel's season thus far has been marred by significant struggles in pass protection, a critical aspect of the 49ers' offensive line performance. Pro Football Focus has given Brendel a pass-blocking grade of 29.5, ranking him as the worst among NFL centers after two games.
This is a startling decline from the solid performance that earned him a four-year contract extension ahead of the 2023 season. His inability to shield quarterback Brock Purdy has exposed him to undue pressures and hits, which jeopardized the team's offensive dynamics throughout the Week 2 game.
The 49ers' coaching staff faces a dilemma with limited viable alternatives, as backup options like Nick Zakelj lack experience, and Jon Feliciano, another potential substitute, is still recovering from a knee injury and may not return until midseason. Despite his underwhelming performances, the decision to stick with Brendel underscores a dire need for stability and improvement from the veteran center if the 49ers hope to solidify their offensive line.

Leonard Floyd

Related San Francisco 49ers NewsArticle continues below
San Francisco 49ers bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Rams
49ers’ George Kittle doubtful, Deebo Samuel out vs. Rams
49ers’ George Kittle doubtful, Deebo Samuel out vs. Rams
49ers vs. Rams prediction, odds, pick for NFL Week 3
49ers vs. Rams prediction, odds, pick for NFL Week 3

On the defensive front, Floyd's impact—or lack thereof—has been equally concerning. Floyd failed to register a single sack, hit, or hurry on Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in his 19 pass-rush attempts during the game. His PFF grade of 45.7 reflects this inefficacy, pointing to a troubling trend for a player expected to bolster the 49ers' defensive line.

The absence of pressure from Floyd allowed Darnold to operate with comfort, undermining the 49ers' overall defensive strategy: Create pressure, force an uncomfortable throw, and create turnovers. Given the high expectations placed on him to perform, Floyd's inability to affect the game significantly limits the defensive unit's potential to challenge and disrupt high-caliber offenses, a necessity if the 49ers are to contend seriously this season.

Guys like Nick Bosa and Jordan Elliot had some of the highest PFF grades on the 49ers defense in Week 2, and are a huge reason the game wasn't a blowout given the fact Darnold was having a career day. If the 49ers want to bounce back in Week 3 against the Rams, Floyd will have to step up in a huge way and get to Matthew Stafford.

Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs after a catch against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Aiyuk's situation has been complex, shadowed by offseason contract disputes and a subsequent “hold-out” during training camp, which might have contributed to his slow start. Despite signing a lucrative four-year, $120 million contract, Aiyuk has not lived up to expectations early in the season, tallying a modest six receptions for 71 yards over the first two games.

His performance is especially glaring in light of injuries to key players like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, which have thrust him into a spotlight he has yet to embrace fully. Aiyuk's limited output has raised concerns about his ability to lead the receiving corps and significantly impact games.

A key contribution to his slow start would be his hold-out this preseason. He didn't get the reps to shake the rust off, and he now has to do that in the midst of the regular season, where the games actually matter. The wide receivers on the team haven't been getting separation from the DBs, which doesn't give Purdy the opportunity to get them the football.

As the 49ers navigate through their schedule, Aiyuk's ability to overcome his early-season rust and fulfill his role as a primary offensive weapon will be pivotal in determining the effectiveness and versatility of the 49ers' air attack.

The challenges faced by Brendel, Floyd, and Aiyuk encapsulate the broader issues confronting the 49ers as they strive to overcome a rocky start to the season. For the team to rebound and achieve its potential, significant improvements and consistency from these key players are imperative. Their ability to address and rectify their early shortcomings will not only impact their individual careers but will also play a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of the 49ers' 2024 campaign. As the season progresses, the performance of these players will be closely monitored by fans and analysts, with the hope that they can turn around their fortunes and propel the 49ers toward a successful season.