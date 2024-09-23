In a disappointing turn of events, the San Francisco 49ers surrendered a 10-point lead in the final quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, leading to an incredibly frustrating loss. Head coach Kyle Shanahan did not mince words post-game, directing his dissatisfaction towards the special teams unit, which he believed played a crucial role in the team's defeat.

Expressing his frustration, Coach Shanahan highlighted a critical lapse on a fake punt play, which the Rams successfully executed despite the 49ers being prepared for it.

“49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says the Niners were expecting a fake punt when it happened and had the call on for it but they still gave up the edge,” reported Nick Wagoner on X.

The 49ers blow the game late in the 4th quarter

Shanahan's comments showcase his disappointment with the special teams' performance, pointing to it as a significant factor in the game's outcome. The 49ers appeared to be in a commanding position as the game neared its conclusion, buoyed by a strong performance from Jauan Jennings, who had three touchdown receptions.

In one significant instance, Purdy opted not to target a seemingly open Brandon Aiyuk deep down the field, instead settling for a short pass to Jennings. This decision may reflect underlying trust issues with some receivers, contributing to the team's inability to secure the game.

The special teams blunders became particularly glaring in the closing stages. Ronnie Bell's crucial drop on the final offensive drive for the 49ers prevented them from getting into field goal range, a mistake compounded by subpar punt coverage that allowed the Rams to start their decisive drive at midfield. These errors set the stage for the Rams to kick the game-winning field goal.

This loss serves as a stark reminder of the importance of all three phases of the game. While the offense and defense often receive the bulk of attention, special teams play can be just as pivotal to a team's success or failure.

The 49ers will need to address these shortcomings as they look to rebound next week against the New England Patriots, ensuring that such costly mistakes are not repeated. Shanahan's candid criticism is likely a call to action intended to motivate better performances and greater accountability from his special teams unit moving forward.