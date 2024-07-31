The Madden 25 99 Club just received its next member, as 49ers' Trent Williams joins teammate Christian McCaffrey as the highest rated players in the game. The 36-year old Offensive Tackle earned his rating by being one of the best offensive tackles in NFL history. This isn't the first time he's earned the highest rating, but he now enters Madden 25 as the best lineman in the game. Without further ado, let's take a deeper look into Trent Williams' rating.

What is 49ers' Trent Williams' Madden 25 Rating?

Trent Williams will have a 99 OVR Rating in Madden 25 at launch. This makes him one of the highest rated players in the game, alongside teammate Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers now have two players in the Madden 25 99 Club.

Drafted 4th overall in the 2010 draft, Williams was a superstar almost immediately. Since 2012, the HOF-bound Offensive Tackle earned 11 pro-bowl nods and three First-Team all pro honors, the latter of which he's earned over the last three seasons in a row. Usually age causes player performance to deteriorate. That's not the case for Williams, who actually looks better now than ever before.

In 2023-2024, he helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl, the first in his career. It was thanks to his strong performance that offensive stars like CMC thrived. Furthermore, the 49ers finally went through an entire season without worrying about a QB carousel or injury! With a tackle like Williams, you at least know one side is constantly protected.

Williams played most of his career in Washington, but has seen more success in his time with the Niners. The team has been to the NFC Championship three times since this legend joined the team. However, now it's up to both CMC and Williams to maintain their high ratings this season.

Throughout the year, EA Sports updates the player ratings weekly. Should Williams continue to play well, he'll keep his 99 OVR rating. However, should the 49ers' offense collapse, Williams may see his rating dip. However, this doesn't mean EA Sports will instantly lower his rating after one rough performance. As long as Williams remains healthy, he's likely to continue playing well.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about. Throughout the rest of the week, EA Sports will announce more 99 Club members, as well as ratings for all positions in the game.

Furthermore, EA Sports is releasing a new Deep Dive on Franchise and Presentation today.

