We've got the EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Release Date for PS5, XSX, and more as fans anticipate a new Madden NFL game with new features, improved gameplay, and more. Thanks to the EA Sports College Football 25's MVP Bundle we learned about the Madden 25 Release Date a while back. The latest entry in the series brings new improvements for both gameplay and several modes. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Madden 25 Release Date.

EA Sports Madden 25 Release – August 16th, 2024

EA Sports Madden 25's Release Date is August 16th, 2024, with an Early Access launch date of August 13th. It will release for PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Xbox Series X (XSX), and PC (via Steam and Epic Games). Additionally, three different versions of the game will be available for pre-order – The Standard, Deluxe, and MVP Bundle editions:

Standard Edition – $69.99 Dual Entitlement Superstar Drip Gear (PS5 and XSX only) Legendary XP Boost (PS5 and XSX only) Choice of two strategy items

Deluxe Edition – $99.99 All of the above 3 Days Early Access (August 13-15) 4600 Madden Points Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges Hall of Fame Player Item Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item

MVP Bundle (PS5, XSX Only) – $149.99 All Deluxe & Standard Edition Content EA College Football 25 Deluxe Edition (Released July 19th) 3 Days Early Access for College Football 25 (begins July 16th) & Early Access for Madden 25 4600 College Football Points Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Player Item Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (1 Player of 3) Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (1 of 134) Heisman Hopeful Player Item (1 of 5)



San Francisco 49ers' RB Christian McCaffrey graces the cover of Madden 25. He marks the first player in 49ers' history to do rep the cover of a Madden NFL game. Furthermore, McCaffrey became the first 49er halfback to earn a 99 OVR, the highest rating in the game. He is joined by long-time veteran Trent Williams, who also earned a 99 rating.

EA Sports Madden 25 Gameplay

Thanks to new improvements for FieldSENSE on new-gen systems, you can use the new Boom Tech Tackling system to your advantage. Essentially, this new physics-based tackling system brings a new hit stick system that makes timing more important than ever on big tackles.

Furthermore the new Ball Carrier Balance and Recovery System grant let players take big hits, break tackles, and recover balance based on numerous factors. Things like your ratings, the quality of the hit, and even player size play a role in a ball carrier's ability to make a play.

Madden 25 offers a plethora of modes, some of which fans of the series are already familiar with.

Firstly, you can simply take any of your favorite NFL teams and duke it out on Play Now. However, if you want something more, you can try your hand at Franchise or Ultimate Team.

Franchise mode essentially lets you create your own Owner, Coach, or Player (or use a pre-existing one), and create a dynasty. Depending on the role you choose, you can customize and edit several features about your team. From the roster, to the team's city, name, and logo, you'll get to control various aspects of your Franchise. Play for one team your entire career, or coach/play somewhere else if you feel you want to change the scenery.

Madden 25's Franchise Mode brings a new and improved draft night experience that actually features NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The new draft experience also comes with an easier-to-navigate menu, making your draft night experience easier.

Throughout the season, there'll be dynamic storylines which you need to keep your eye on. Your star WR might walk into your office and ask you how many reps they're getting this week. Continuing to keep your best players happy while focusing on winning games adds a new level of challenge to Franchise.

And last but not least, Madden 25's Franchise mode lets you build your own team via Team Builder. Create your own logo on or choose one of many pre-made ones and create your own franchise. For the first time in over a decade, you can finally make your own team again. This includes Stadium, uniforms, and much more.

Madden 25, like many other sports titles, features a card-collecting mode where you build a powerful team of legends and current players. Overall, Ultimate Team, or MUT as it's commonly referred to, lets you build a powerful squad by opening packs, completing challenges, and more. Madden 25 features more seasonal content to incentivize players to come back and earn new rewards.

Lastly, Madden 25 features Superstar Mode (previously known as – Face of The Franchise). Overall, this mode lets you create your own player and live out their NFL career. Choose from one of several positions and live out the career of your dreams. Furthermore, feel free to import your College Football 25 player after finishing their Road To Glory career.

Essentially, the biggest change in Superstar mode comes in the form of:

A new archetype system where you spend creation points on your player and their abilities

New drills and mini-games for the Combine

Superstar Quests & Teammate abilities

New Events in Superstar Showdown

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Madden 25 Release Date. However, if you already purchased the Ultimate Edition, then we hope you enjoy the game. For those waiting for the standard edition release, check back with us throughout the week for guides to give yourself an advantage.

