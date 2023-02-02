Crown Zenith, the Pokemon Trading Card Game’s last expansion for the Sword and Shield series, has been officially released and is now available for purchase in local dealers and your go-to stores. There are powerful Pokemon cards that have been reprinted and there is no denying the fact that there are great alternate arts or reprints that are just simply the best-looking cards in the Crown Zenith expansion. In this article, let’s take a look at Pokemon TCG’s Crown Zenith cards that are just too damn beautiful to not get.

Best-Looking Cards in Crown Zenith

5. Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR (Full Gold Art)

Type: Pokemon, Water

HP: 280

Weakness: Electric x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Subspace Well

Damage: 60+

Energy Cost: Water Energy x2

Description: This attack does 20 more damage for each Benched Pokemon (both yours and your opponent’s.)

VSTAR Power

Star Portal

Damage: None

Energy Cost: None

Description: During your turn, you may attach up to 3 Water Energy cards from your discard pile to your Water Pokemon in any way you like. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR(Full Gold Art) is in a trio of sorts with Dialga and Arceus. If you line up all three cards together, the Pokemon gods create this great image in Full Gold Art form. While the card is still one of the most effective engines in the current meta of Pokemon TCG, it is also one of the most beautiful cards that are currently in rotation for the Standard Deck format. Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR is both a hitter and a support in its own right. It can hit as much as 260 with both Benches full from yours and your opponent’s. It has the Star Portal VSTAR Power and can easily attach Water Energy cards from your discard pile to any of your Water Pokemon in any way you like. Trainer cards like Capacious Bucket lets you search your deck for up to two Water Energy cards and place them into your hand works well for the Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR as well.

4. Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR (Full Gold Art)

Type: Pokemon, Metal

HP: 280

Weakness: Fire x2

Resistance: Grass -30

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x3

Moveset:

Metal Blast

Damage: 40+

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x1

Description: This attack does 40 more damage for each Metal Energy attached to this Pokemon.

VSTAR Power

Star Chronos

Damage: 220

Energy Cost: Metal Energy x4, Normal Energy x1

Description: Take another turn after this one. (Skip Pokemon Checkup.) (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

As mentioned earlier, Palkia’s counterpart, Origin Forme DialgaVSTAR (Full Gold Art), is one of the three cards that create this beautiful imagery from the Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith expansion. Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR is still one of the best engines in the current meta’s Standard Deck format. It pairs well, still, with Zacian V with the Intrepid Sword Ability that lets it speed up Energy Cards to hit hard against their opponents.

3. Arceus VSTAR (Full Gold Art)

Type: Pokemon, Normal

HP: 280

Weakness: Fighting x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Trinity Nova

Damage: 200

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x3

Description: Search your deck for up to 3 basic Energy cards and attach them to your Pokemon V in any way you like. Then, shuffle your deck.

VSTAR Power

Starbirth

Damage: None

Energy Cost: None

Description: During your turn, you may search your deck for up to 2 cards and put them into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

The Pokemon god, Arceus, completes the holy trinity of Pokemon gods and is the center of the image that these three create. An energy accelerator for other Pokemon, Arceus VSTAR (Full Gold Art) lets you search your deck for up to 3 basic Energy cards to any of your Pokemon V would be a great support engine for the Pokemon that require a lot of Energy cards to dish out attacks to your opponents. One of the most common engines that you will see in the meta, Arceus VSTAR is a definite top pick. A good combination with this Arceus VSTAR would be a Duraludon VMAX that supplies all necessary Energy cards for the G-Max Pulverization that deals 220 damage and is not affected by any effects on the opponent’s Active Pokemon.

2. Mewtwo VSTAR (Galarian Gallery)

Type: Pokemon, Psychic

HP: 280

Weakness: Dark x2

Resistance: Fighting -30

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Psy Purge

Damage: 90+

Energy Cost: Psychic Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: Discard up to 3 Psychic Energy from your Pokemon. This attack does 90 damage for each card you discarded in this way.

VSTAR Power

Star Raid

Damage: 120

Energy Cost: Psychic Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: This attack does 120 damage to each of your opponent’s Pokemon V. This damage isn’t affected by Weakness or Resistance. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Mewtwo VSTAR(Crown Zenith: Galarian Gallery) from Crown Zenith’s Galarian Gallery is one of the best-looking cards in Crown Zenith. The Pokemon Trading Card Game’s latest expansion of Crown Zenith gets a variation of Mewtwo facing it off against Charizard VSTAR. If you actually see, these two cards are paired together to show the perspective of Mewtwo VSTAR and Charizard VSTAR respectively. It may not be a Full Gold Art card design but it still holds great notes and amazing attention to detail in this iteration of the reprinted card. It is usually paired with Psychic Energy engines like Shadow Rider Calyrex as it requires at least three Psychic Energy to maximize its damage output from Psy Purge up to 270 damage which usually Knocks Out most Pokemon Vs, VSTARs, and VMAXs. Pair it with a Choice Belt and get a Radiant Hawlucha to your bench and you’ll easily dish out a whopping 330 damage! This card specifically is great for mid-game to late-game after you’ve set up your Psychic Energy card draw and attach engines.

1. Giratina VSTAR (Full Gold Art)

Type: Pokemon, Dragon

HP: 280

Weakness:

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Lost Impact

Damage: 280

Energy Cost: Grass Energy x1, Psychic Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: Put 2 Energy attached to your Pokemon in the Lost Zone.

VSTAR Power

Star Requiem

Damage: None

Energy Cost: Grass Energy x1, Psychic Energy x1

Description: You can use this attack only if you have 10 or more cards in the Lost Zone. Your Opponent’s Active Pokemon is Knocked Out. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Last but not least is the explosive, tanky, and hard-hitting Giratina VSTAR (Full Gold Art). This engine is considered one of the strongest in the current meta of the Standard Deck format with its 280 damage output with Lost Impact and VSTAR Power, Star Requiem that lets you Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon instantly as long as you have 10 or more cards in the Lost Zone. Talk about being OP, right? While it is one of the most powerful cards in the current rotation, it also is one of the greater-looking cards in the Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith expansion.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has a lot more in store for everyone especially given that this is the final expansion for the Sword and Shield series. We’re all excited to see the release of Scarlet and Violet really soon and we will be seeing the introduction of Terastal Pokemon into the mix. Of course, more on the latest news, events, and updates on anything and everything Pokemon is here on ClutchPoints Gaming. Best of luck, Trainers!