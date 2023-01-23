With the latest mini-series expansion of Pokemon TCG, there are notable cards that you can pull to add to your collection or your Standard Format deck. Pokemon TCG’s Crown Zenith is the last set of cards that will be in the Sword and Shield line-up. Here are some notable cards to look out for in Crown Zenith as you make your pulls via booster packs.

Cards to look out for from Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith

Giratina VSTAR Ultra Gold Full Art

Type: Pokemon, Dragon

HP: 280

Weakness:

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Lost Impact

Damage: 280

Energy Cost: Grass Energy x1, Psychic Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: Put 2 Energy attached to your Pokemon in the Lost Zone.

VSTAR Power

Star Requiem

Damage: None

Energy Cost: Grass Energy x1, Psychic Energy x1

Description: You can use this attack only if you have 10 or more cards in the Lost Zone. Your Active Pokemon is Knocked Out. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Giratina VSTAR still proves to be one of the best cards that you can use in the current Standard Format meta. With the Lost Zone engine still in effect highlighting the likes of Sableye, Cramorant, Colress’ Experiment, and Lost City, Giratina can easily be part of the top decks in Pokemon TCG. This card is currently priced at $209.99 as reported by TCGPlayer.com and we’re not even surprised if this goes higher in the next couple of days.

Mewtwo VSTAR

Type: Pokemon, Psychic

HP: 280

Weakness: Dark x2

Resistance: Fighting -30

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Psy Purge

Damage: 90+

Energy Cost: Psychic Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: Discard up to 3 Psychic Energy from your Pokemon. This attack does 90 damage for each card you discarded in this way.

VSTAR Power

Star Raid

Damage: 120

Energy Cost: Psychic Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: This attack does 120 damage to each of your opponent’s Pokemon V. This damage isn’t affected by Weakness or Resistance. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Mewtwo VSTAR gets reprinted and has a great illustration while battling Charizard VSTAR at it as well. The original print came from the Pokemon GO expansion comes to make another variation that is usually paired with Psychic Energy engines like Shadow Rider Calyrex as it requires at least three Psychic Energy to maximize its damage output from Psy Purge up to 270 damage which usually Knocks Out most Pokemon Vs, VSTARs, and VMAXs. Pair it with a Choice Belt and get a Radiant Hawlucha to your bench and you’ll easily dish out a whopping 330 damage! This card specifically is great for mid-game to late game after you’ve set up your Psychic Energy card draw and attach engines. Guess we’ll be seeing more of this Mewtwo VSTAR more in the current Standard Deck meta. Mewtwo VSTAR is currently priced at $103.95 and will continue to rise as we progress further in the year as it’s artwork is paired with Charizard VSTAR as well.

Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Ultra Gold Full Art

Type: Pokemon, Metal

HP: 280

Weakness: Fire x2

Resistance: Grass -30

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x3

Moveset:

Metal Blast

Damage: 40+

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x1

Description: This attack does 40 more damage for each Metal Energy attached to this Pokemon.

VSTAR Power

Star Chronos

Damage: 220

Energy Cost: Metal Energy x4, Normal Energy x1

Description: Take another turn after this one. (Skip Pokemon Checkup.) (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR, one half of the box legendaries for the 4th generation, gets a reprint in the latest expansion of Pokemon TCG. Definitely one of the cards to look out for in Crown Zenith, Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR is a powerful engine especially when paired with the likes of Zacian V since it has the Intrepid Sword Ability which can speed up the Metal Energy cards to your Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR. Another card that is usually seen paired with the Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR is the Metal Saucer that can attach a Metal Energy card from your discard pile to 1 of your Benched Metal Pokemon. Currently priced at $75.00, wielding the power of a god, Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR is a force to be reckoned with.

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Ultra Gold Full Art

Type: Pokemon, Water

HP: 280

Weakness: Electric x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Subspace Well

Damage: 60+

Energy Cost: Water Energy x2

Description: This attack does 20 more damage for each Benched Pokemon (both yours and your opponent’s.)

VSTAR Power

Star Portal

Damage: None

Energy Cost: None

Description: During your turn, you may attach up to 3 Water Energy cards from your discard pile to your Water Pokemon in any way you like. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, the other half of the box legendary from the 4th generation of Pokemon games, gets its own reprint in the form of a Ultra Gold Full Art as well. Definitely one of the cards to look out for in Crown Zenith, Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR is one of the most played cards in the Standard Deck format meta as it pairs well with the Inteleon engine that can do Shady Dealings and Quick Shooting. Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR is both a hitter and a support in its own right. It can hit as much as 260 with both Benches full from yours and your opponent’s. It has the Star Portal VSTAR Power can easily attach Water Energy cards from your discard pile to any of your Water Pokemon in any way you like. Trainer cards like Capacious Bucket that lets you search your deck for up to two Water Energy cards and place them into your hand works well for the Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR as well. Currently priced at $82.98, Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR would be a great addition to collectors and Pokemon TCG players as well.

Arceus VSTAR Ultra Gold Full Art

Type: Pokemon, Normal

HP: 280

Weakness: Fighting x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Trinity Nova

Damage: 200

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x3

Description: Search your deck for up to 3 basic Energy cards and attach them to your Pokemon V in any way you like. Then, shuffle your deck.

VSTAR Power

Starbirth

Damage: None

Energy Cost: None

Description: During your turn, you may search your deck for up to 2 cards and put them into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Last but not the least in the latest expansion of Pokemon TCG, Arceus VSTAR is probably one of the best cards to look out for in Crown Zenith. With the ability to search your deck for up to 3 basic Energy cards to any of your Pokemon V would be a great support engine for the Pokemon that require a lot of Energy cards to dish out attacks to your opponents. A good combination for with this Arceus VSTAR would be a Duraludon VMAX that supplies all necessary Energy cards for the G-Max Pulverization that deals 220 damage and is not affected by any effects on the opponent’s Active Pokemon. This Arceus VSTAR is currently priced at $107.95.

If you noticed, all these cards are reprints from latest expansion of Pokemon TCG, but what makes it more in-demand is the artwork that it comes in with – Ultra Gold Full Art prints. Collectors and TCG players are most likely to cop these cards for the price and the style and that means we’ll see these cards in rotation in the Standard Deck format for the months to come. If you think there are other cards that should be included in this list, let us know! More of the latest updates, news, and events on everything and anything Pokemon like Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!