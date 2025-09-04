While the Boston Red Sox are focused on potentially making the playoffs this year, rumors are already surrounding the organization for what could happen in the offseason. Alex Bregman, who has been a huge addition to the roster this season, could be available as a free agent if he chooses to opt out of his three-year, $120 million contract. From the sounds of it, he could sign a monster deal with a new team this coming winter.

Rumors suggest that the 31-year-old third baseman could get a $175 million deal if he chooses to opt out of his current contract with the Red Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The popular MLB Insider claims that Boston would probably like to keep him on the roster. However, teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Detroit Tigers may make a strong push for him if he is available.

“Complicating matters for the Red Sox, though, are the teams in need of better production at third that might be willing to spend for what Bregman provides,” explains Passan. “The Phillies. The Yankees. The Tigers. And it will take more than three years this time, even though he'll be going into his age-32 season. After one of the more lucrative pillow contracts ever, Bregman is bound to get the five-year-plus deal at an average annual value of $35 million-plus that eluded him last winter.”

Alex Bregman's initial contract with the Red Sox gave him two player options after this season. It's been speculated for several months now that the two-time World Series champion will opt out after this season regardless of Boston's success. If he does hit the free agent market, then he could be one of the top players alongside Kyle Tucker and Kyle Schwarber.

It's been a solid 2025 season for Bregman, as he's been one of the most productive bats for the Red Sox. Through 359 at-bats, Alex Bregman owns a .281 batting average and .364 OBP while recording 101 hits, 16 home runs, and 54 RBIs.