The 2024-25 MLB offseason is officially here. The offseason will be highlighted by big free agent signings, a highly anticipated draft lottery, and some sneaky Rule 5 acquisitions, but one of the biggest parts of MLB's offseason is the game-changing trades.

There are a lot of teams still looking to sell, and others that want to add proven talent to their roster through the trade market, and the offseason will be a perfect time to do so. Check out the gallery to see the five best MLB trade candidates this offseason.

1. Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox – SP

The Chicago White Sox made Garrett Crochet the rare relief pitcher to be drafted in the first round back in 2020. The team knew they could fast-track him to the majors, and he could make an immediate impact in their bullpen. Crochet did just that, but he then missed all of 2022 and most of 2023 after having Tommy John surgery.

In 2024, though, the White Sox did the unexpected and turned the reliever into a starter. It was a risky proposition considering Crochet's injury history and his experience as a hurler with dominant stuff that was usually only displayed in short stints. The experiment worked out, though, and Crochet established himself as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball.

He did that while the White Sox had one of the worst seasons in baseball history, though. Chicago finished the season with the worst record in modern MLB history. That fact made Crochet an attractive trade chip around the MLB trade deadline, but the White Sox held onto their star under the impression that they could get even more for him in the offseason.

Now, the White Sox should cash out and make the blockbuster deal that could jolt their rebuild into hyperdrive. Crochet is only 25 years old, and with limited experience as a starter, he should only get even better. Those factors might incentive Chicago to hold onto the pitcher and build around him, but if the White Sox do trade Crochet, then they could net a huge return.

2. Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox – OF

Garrett Crochet won't be the only member of the White Sox on the trade block this offseason. The team's star center fielder, Luis Robert, will also hear his name in trade rumors, as he did during the MLB trade deadline as well. Robert is a five-tool talent and one of the best raw athletes in baseball.

His biggest issue has been health, but considering Robert is only 27 years old, there is optimism that he can buck the injury bug. If he can, Robert can establish himself as one of the best players in MLB. Robert is extremely fast, which makes him a force on both the base paths and in the outfield. He has the power to match, though.

Like Crochet, Robert could likely net a massive trade return. The White Sox are clearly moving in a new direction after an embarrassing season, and considering they don't get a lottery pick this season, they'd be smart to add more young talent through the trade market.

3. Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics – OF

A move out of Oakland and (temporarily) to Sacramento signals a new era for the Athletics, but the team has already been trading off their talent for years now. Brent Rooker could be next in line to be on the move.

The outfielder/designated hitter is one of the best long-ball threats in baseball. In an era that loves home runs, Rooker can step up into the middle of the order on any team and hit around 40 homers. He is yet another player who was involved in trade rumors at the deadline that was held onto but who could be on the move now this offseason.

Like the White Sox, the Athletics will also be without a lottery pick this year despite being one of the worst teams in baseball. They should also jumpstart their rebuild with a blockbuster trade, and Rooker is the best trade piece they have.

4. Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins – SP

The Miami Marlins have reportedly informed Sandy Alcantara that he won't be traded this offseason, but we still think that it is a legitimate possibility that he is moved. The Marlins' ace won the Cy Young in 2022, but he missed all of last season after having Tommy John surgery.

During his absence from the team, the Marlins traded away anything of value on their roster. Most notably, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was one of the biggest names traded at the trade deadline. Luis Arraez was even traded months before the deadline. It makes too much sense to continue the fire sale and to move off of Alcantara.

Even coming off of injury, Alcantara will still be valued throughout the league because the other 29 teams in baseball know that he is one of the best pitchers in the sport when healthy. Success post-Tommy John surgery isn't nearly as rare as it used to be. Perhaps the Marlins will hold onto Alcantara for the time being in order to let him restore his trade value, but it does seem that Alcantara will be traded sooner rather than later.

5. Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays – 1B

The Tampa Bay Rays, despite being contenders not long ago, made a number of trade deadline moves in 2024. They held onto Yandy Diaz, but the team's fire sale likely isn't over. Diaz is an aging veteran but one with enough left in the tank to net a decent return in a potential trade.

Diaz started the season off slow last year, which hurt his trade value. He salvaged his trade stock by finishing the season off strong, though. The first baseman isn't going to be a part of the Rays' long-term plans, so they should look to trade him this offseason as they continue in their rebuild.