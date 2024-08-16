As the WNBA gears up for the second half of its 2024 season following the Olympic break, the league is set for an exciting conclusion. The first half of the season has been marked by fierce competition, breakout performances and unexpected twists. As teams regroup and refocus after the break, here are five bold WNBA predictions for what lies ahead in the remainder of the season.

The New York Liberty will secure the best regular-season record but face tough competition in the playoffs

As the WNBA heads into the second half of the 2024 season, the New York Liberty have emerged as the league's top team, holding the best record at 20-4 heading into the Olympic break. The team is now 22-4 after their win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday. Led by the stellar play of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty have positioned themselves as the frontrunners for the regular-season title.

The Liberty's success has been driven by their balanced attack, averaging 86.5 points per game, one of the highest in the league (via the WNBA’s stats). Stewart has been particularly dominant, leading the team in scoring with 19.7 points per game while also contributing on defense with 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Ionescu's playmaking and three-point shooting have added another dimension to their offense (The Liberty lead the league with 272 made three-pointers), making them one of the teams to watch out for.

Defensively, the Liberty have been equally impressive, allowing just 76.5 points per game. Their ability to stifle opponents, combined with their offensive firepower, has made them the team to beat as the season progresses.

However, despite their regular-season dominance, the Liberty will face tough competition in the playoffs. The Connecticut Sun, who are currently just behind the Liberty with an 18-6 record, have the experience and talent to challenge New York for the championship. The Sun’s DeWanna Bonner is averaging 16.7 points per game, and Alyssa Thomas is second in the league for assists (7.6) and fifth in the league for rebounds (9.2). Meanwhile, Brionna Jones ranks fifth for field-goal percentage (53).

Caitlin Clark will lead the Indiana Fever to first playoff berth in years

Caitlin Clark has been nothing short of sensational in her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. Averaging 17.1 points, 8.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game (via ESPN WNBA Stats), Clark has quickly established herself as one of the most dynamic players in the league. Her ability to score from anywhere on the court, combined with her playmaking skills, has made her the focal point of the Fever’s offense.

Clark’s impact has extended beyond individual statistics, as she has helped elevate the Fever’s overall performance. The Fever, who finished last season with a dismal 13-27 record, are poised to surpass that win total, with an 11-15 record heading into the second half of the WNBA season. With Clark leading the charge, the Fever are well-positioned to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.

A’ja Wilson will win the MVP award after being snubbed last season

A’ja Wilson has been on a mission this season, determined to prove that she is the best player in the WNBA. After finishing as the runner-up for MVP last season, Wilson has taken her game to another level. She is currently averaging 27.2 points, 12 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, leading the league in both scoring and blocks.

Wilson’s dominance on both ends of the court has been the driving force behind the Aces’ success. Her ability to take over games in crucial moments and her consistency throughout the season have made her the frontrunner for the MVP award. Wilson’s fire and determination to rectify last season’s snub will likely propel her to win her second MVP award, solidifying her status as the best player in the league.

The Chicago Sky will make a late-season push for the playoffs

The Chicago Sky have had an up-and-down season, currently sitting at 10-15. However, the return of All-Star rookie Angel Reese and the continued development of Kamilla Cardoso could be the catalysts for a late-season surge. Reese, who has been a double-double machine, averaging 12 rebounds per game and contributing 13.4 points per game, could be poised to lead the Sky back into playoff contention.

Cardoso’s presence in the paint, alongside Reese, gives the Sky one of the most formidable frontcourt duos in the league. With the addition of Chennedy Carter, who has been on fire in recent games, averaging 23.1 points in July, the Sky have the firepower to make a strong push for the playoffs. If they can tighten up their defense and continue to dominate the boards, don’t be surprised to see Chicago in the postseason.

The Connecticut Sun will be the dark horse contender in the playoffs

The Connecticut Sun have quietly put together an impressive season, currently sitting at 18-6, just behind the Liberty for the second-best record in the league. Led by Alyssa Thomas, who is averaging nearly a triple-double with 11.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, the Sun have been a model of consistency.

What makes the Sun particularly dangerous is their ability to win close games. They have a 6-1 record in games decided by five points or fewer, highlighting their poise and resilience under pressure. Additionally, the Sun have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing just 72.9 points per game.

With a balanced roster and a track record of success in tight games, the Sun are poised to be a dark horse contender in the playoffs. While much of the focus will be on the usual favorites like Aces and Liberty, or big names like Clark and Reese, the Sun have the talent and experience to make a deep postseason run.