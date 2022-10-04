5 details you definitely missed from House of the Dragon episode 7

With each week that passes by, House of the Dragon succeeds in raising the stakes and drawing more people to the show. The recent installment of this Game of Thrones spinoff show did just that and left viewers with a lot of new developments that escalated the conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower. Along with those things are tons of hidden details and fun trivia about the latest chapter. We take a stab below at the best House of the Dragon episode 7 easter eggs and what they mean for everyone involved.

5 House of the Dragon episode 7 easter eggs

5. The Burning at Harrenhal

Right after Laena is laid to rest, Jacaerys Velaryon tells her mother they should be at Harrenhal to mourn Ser Harwin Strong and his father, the former Hand of the King, Lyonel. Rhaenyra responds that the Velaryons are their kin and that his cousins, Baela and Rhaela, could use his sympathy. Like the dutiful son he is, Jacaerys goes over to the twins and consoles them.

Jacaerys’ notion that he has an equal claim on sympathy solidifies the idea that he knows Harwin was his father. Instead of being focused completely on the situation at hand, the young prince chooses to think about his late protector. This small scene was built up from the last episode where Rhaenyra and his sons last saw Harwin and the impact he had on the boys.

4. Helaena’s prophecies

During the previous episode, Helaena Targaryen noted that for Aemond to have a dragon, he’ll have to close an eye. In this episode, the princess makes does something that doesn’t make sense now, but it has the potential to do so in the future.

While muttering about spools of black and green, dragons, and hands that loom, Helaena is seen playing with a spider. As she does, Aegon says that she is an idiot to Aemond while he reiterates that she will be his wife. As the brothers leave, Helaena places the spider inside a shell and seemingly crushes it. The next scene is a short one with the focus on Larys Strong, one of Alicent’s most garden supporters.

i think this is vol 3. we saw Larys right after the shot that helaena trapped the “SPIDER” #HouseOfTheDragon #HelaenaTargaryen #RhaenyraTargaryen #DaemonTargaryen pic.twitter.com/Q7fsBSHqZa — best shots (@besttshots) October 3, 2022

In the source material, Larys and Corlys Velaryon would be on the same side later in the Dance of the Dragons. Although the former’s death would come at the hands of Cregan Stark, the Warden of the North at that time, his affiliation with Corlys during this time sealed his death, thus ending the line of House Strong since he didn’t have any heirs. Of course, the spider in Helaena’s scene alludes to Larys while the shell pays homage to Corlys and House Velaryon. This makes the princess’ action in this scene something to keep an eye on in future installments.

3. Jacaerys and Baela

After being told by his mother to console his cousins, Jacaerys walks toward the pair to offer his sympathies. Shortly after, Baela takes the young prince’s hand and the two share a moment together.

In Fire & Blood, Jacaerys will eventually be betrothed to Lady Baela but the pair would never be wed officially. Rhaenyra’s firstborn would die in battle, thus leading Daemon’s daughter to marry Lord Alyn Velaryon, an individual who would later be named Lord of Driftmark and head of House Velaryon.

2. Aemond and Vhagar

While almost everyone was resting after Laena’s burial, Aemond was off to get something he desired the most – a dragon of his own. Since the last episode, he has been bullied by Aegon and his nephews due to no dragon bonding with him.

Aemond flying Vhagar for the first time was pretty sick ngl #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/SM59jhkqyW — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 3, 2022

That all changed in this episode as Aemond went beyond to successfully bond with the oldest and largest dragon in Westeros at this time. Of course, this comes at a cost as Jacaerys, Lucerys, Rhaela, and Baela confront the prince about what he did. As the conflict escalated, Aemond lost his eye due to Lucerys slashing his face with a dagger. This act fulfills Helaena’s remark during the previous episode that he’ll have to close an eye to gain a dragon. Nevertheless, Aemond sees the exchange as a fair one as he gains the most prominent dragon to fight for her mother’s side in the upcoming Dance of the Dragons.

1. Viserys’ Dagger

Due to a childish squabble leading to Aemond losing his eye, Alicent angrily confronts Rhaenyra about the actions of his sons. Although Viserys does his best to settle the feud within his family, the queen would ultimate take matters into her own hands by taking the king’s dagger to gain Lucerys’ eye as punishment for costing Aemond one of his own. Rhaenyra steps up to her and stops Alicent from doing so. In the process, the king’s Valyrian steel dagger cuts the princess’ hand and leaves a wound on it.

olivia’s acting. the chemistry both her and emma have. the way alicent is stunned when realising she’s hurt rhaenyra. the dialogue itself and the way it’s just these two arguing. yeah they’re TAKING it #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/IRs2xxBx7n — Jordy 🌱 hotd spoilers 🗡️ (@RED3CORAT3) October 3, 2022

As seen in a number of previous episodes, this is the same dagger with Aegon the Conqueror’s vision inscribed on it. At the same time, this dagger would go on to spark the War of the Five Kings when Lord Petry Baelish used to instigate a conflict between Houses Stark and Lannister. Later on, the dagger would be held by Arya Stark to kill the Night King in the final season of Game of Thrones.

With the conflict growing exponentially, it won’t be long now before House Targaryen implodes and the Dance of the Dragon starts. Be sure to keep an eye out for those House of the Dragon easter eggs because there will be a lot before the first season is over.