The Last Of Us episode 1 just dropped with an ending that left people wanting more from this new HBO series. With it comes amazing performances from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. Along with a first episode that fans of the video game will love, there are tons of cool details hidden throughout this week’s installment. We take a look at the best The Last Of Us episode 1 easter eggs down below and what they truly mean.

5 best The Last Of Us episode 1 easter eggs

5. Prelude

The Last Of Us begins with two prominent medical experts appearing on a talk show in 1968. One of the guests warns of an epidemic caused by fungi taking control of human bodies and using them as sustenance. He adds if it happens, mankind will definitely lose.

This somehow links to the Naughty Dog video game which boasts a prologue depicting an uncontrollable growth of fungus while radio reports of a crisis are played alongside it. The HBO Max series’ title sequence also features a spore network growing exponentially across a map of America. Plus, the music used here in this sequence is from Gustavo Santaolalla, which beautifully captures the haunting score that sets the tone for the episode.

4. Sarah’s last day

After the first episode’s prelude, the show cuts forward to 2003 where we meet Sarah Miller, Joel’s daughter. At this point in time, we see her last day alive as the infection starts to spread across the world, including getting her father’s wristwatch fixed as a birthday gift.

As the day winds down, viewers are treated to several minutes of doom and gloom as Sarah, Joel, and Tommy try to escape to Mexico without even knowing the full extent of what’s happening. In the end, Sarah is accidentally gunned down by a soldier who was about to kill them all. This part of the first episode is similar to how the video game started, even to the dialogue itself. These similarities help create an impressive synergy between the HBO series and the actual game story it was derived from.

3. Marlene

As the first episode lays down the groundwork for the world of The Last Of Us, viewers are then introduced to one of the main conflict points of the series. In a post-apocalyptic version of Boston, one where the Federal Disaster Response Agency, or FEDRA, is the final word when it comes to the law. Their authoritarian way of running things has made life unbearable for some, leading these individuals to go up against the system. These are the Fireflies, and they’re led in this show by Marlene.

Played by Merle Dandridge, the same actress who voiced the Firefly leader in the video game, Marlene is the reason why Ellie and Joel crossed paths in the first episode. Her interaction with the former also set the mystery surrounding the teen girl and why she appears to be so important for the survival of mankind. It’s also worth mentioning that a small remark from Ellie in the game will be possibly explored. With Marlene mentioning that it was her who caused Ellie to grow up under FEDRA, there’s a lot to expect on how these storylines from the game are going to be handled.

2. Riley

During Marlene’s interaction with Ellie while she was locked up, the Firefly leader asked the girl if Riley was a terrorist. Those who are watching the HBO series for the first time without playing the video game would dismiss this dialogue as unnecessary in the grand scheme of things. Those who have played the game know otherwise.

In The Last Of Us: Left Behind, the focus of the story was Ellie before the events of the first game. Within the content is a character named Riley and her mention in the first episode is a sign that the HBO series will somehow tackle her character down the road. The casting of Storm Reid for the role solidifies Riley’s appearance in The Last Of Us in this season or the next.

1. The Last Of Us episode 1 ending

Once Marlene has enlisted Joel and Tess to take Ellie to her comrades outside Boston, the show’s main premise and conflict have been laid out. This agreement led the trio to escape the city in an effort to smuggle Ellie out. Turns out, they were apprehended by the very soldier Joel was talking to earlier in the episode causing the latter to kill him. It also revealed to both Joel and Tess that Ellie has been infected with the teenager reasoning out that it has been weeks since it happened.

The episode’s final act is similar to the game again. The only difference here is that the soldier who apprehends them has a backstory in the show, but not in the video game. Everything else, though, is an impressive adaptation from the original source itself, making it more exciting for viewers and gamers alike.

With The Last Of Us landing its first installment, the hype surrounding this HBO series will eventually build up. Season one still has eight more episodes to go, which will keep everyone on the edge of their seats with this new show.