Marvel just concluded its Phase 4 recently with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and what a ride it has been. During a time of turmoil and confusion, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still managed to finish this part of its journey with tons of winners and several misses along the way. And in this span, which started with WandaVision, there have been a lot of awesome memories that were imparted to fans. We take a look below at some of the MCU Phase 4 moments that left everyone stunned.

5 epic Marvel Phase 4 mic-drop moments that stunned fans

5. The unraveling of the Sacred Timeline

The first season of Loki premiered in 2021 and details about the further adventures of the God of Mischief were few before the first episode came out on Disney Plus. But as the episodes came out each week, MCU fans were treated to something that hasn’t been explored that much before during the Infinity Saga – the Multiverse.

sylvie bombing the sacred timeline causing the TVA to panic in loki #twitterpic.twitter.com/VZ3qNwuB7l — mcu reactions & clips (@reactmcu) November 18, 2022

It was then revealed that the reality the Marvel Cinematic Universe was set in is part of a unified structure called the Sacred Timeline. Essentially, this mechanism is made by He Who Remains in order to prevent his variants from coming to life by restarting the Multiverse and wrecking chaos. But as fate would have it, an alternate version of Loki and a female variant named Sylvie became the cause of the Sacred Timeline’s unraveling, causing the Multiverse to come alive again. While MCU fans will still have to wait for how this mic-drop moment will play out, it’s sure to have serious repercussions before Phases 5 and 6 are over.

4. Shang-Chi’s MCU debut

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made its way to theaters in 2021 and proved to be a pleasant surprise for fans everywhere. With an Asian character front and center, the curiosity was certainly there about whether he can lift the film toward success. Fortunately, Simu Liu and Shang-Chi’s cast delivered on that promise as the movie grossed $432 million during the time it was shown.

The bamboo sequence from Shang-Chi was hella impressive pic.twitter.com/9Z7kCEryJR — Rogue (@ScreenRogue) December 4, 2022

Legend of the Ten Rings, meanwhile, opened up a new part of the MCU as a more mystical approach was taken for its story. In the process, fans are introduced to a new hero in Shang-Chi and a potential Avenger when Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars rolls along. Plus, that post-credits scene with Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel just proves that this Asian superhero has a lot of great things in store for his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

3. The ascension of Shuri as the new Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just came out last month and it has been a wonderful conclusion to MCU Phase 4. While the passing of Chadwick Boseman threatened to derail this film, the outcome has been the opposite. In fact, it has been the perfect vehicle for Letitia Wright’s Shuri to become Wakanda’s new Black Panther after the unexpected death of T’Challa, which mirrors that of the late Boseman.

But among all the awesome moments in Wakanda Forever, the final scene and the one after the credits seemed to resonate more with fans. The way Shuri burned her funeral vestments at the end while crying her heart out finally gave resolution to her journey of letting go and becoming the new Black Panther in the MCU. The introduction of T’Challa’s son named after him also amplifies everything about that scene as everyone is reminded that Shuri’s brother lives on. In many ways, these two scenes show Marvel is at its best when the most basic of emotions are used to their full effect in a superhero movie.

2. The Scarlet Witch

While the pandemic seriously derailed Phase 4 of the MCU, the premiere of WandaVision on Disney Plus helped correct the ship early on. The zany and wacky sitcom-like series with Wanda Maximoff and the Vision right at the center helped garner great attention from viewers, which solidified the importance of the Avenger post-Endgame. Of course, this can be seen when the Scarlet Witch herself took on the role of an antagonist during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Since @Marvel is re evaluating the next phases, they really should create that #ScarletWitch solo film sooner. WandaVision being the cultural reset in phase 4, bagged the first Emmys, trended til now, Scarlet Witch being highly praised in MoM, this will be a quality-worthy film. pic.twitter.com/vNHKSSHAvn — Jomaximoff (@jomark_magbanua) December 5, 2022

But setting aside what happened in that film, perhaps the most glorious moment of WandaVision was when the character truly embraced who she was – a figure for Chaos Magic itself. At that moment, Wanda took the fight to Agatha Harkness in an epic battle that saw the former triumph in the end. It also led to one of the most emotional moments in Marvel history as Wanda herself bade her sons and Vision goodbye after creating a false reality for them to live in. Without a doubt, that one made a lot of people tear up when it was shown.

1. Three generations of Spider-Man in No Way Home

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home came out, there has been a lot of speculation on how the MCU Phase 4 film will be handled. Turns out, Marvel and Sony would capitalize on nostalgia by having two other Spider-Men appear beside Tom Holland – Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – in No Way Home’s third act. And boy, what a third act it was for fans everywhere.

Back then, it was unimaginable for this kind f crossover to happen since the two previous iterations of Spider-Man have gone past the character in their respective careers. But as it stands, the moment they meet, interact, and fight together has been one big win for Marvel and its Phase 4 slate of projects. For sure, everyone went out of the cinema with a big grin on their faces after seeing these three on the big screen for the first time. This, along with the other entries on this list, definitely succeeded in elevating the MCU toward the next big event and the franchise itself to new heights.