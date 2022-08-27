5 Fantasy Football busts at running back in 2022

Fantasy football is one of the best parts of the NFL season. And with preseason play nearing a conclusion, many football fans are preparing for an exciting fantasy football season. Drafts are beginning to get underway as Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season nears.

There is always a lot of analysis that goes into playing, and ultimately winning, your fantasy leagues. Identifying the best players available at different spots in your draft is crucial, and taking advantage of players your competitors may have missed is important as well. Of course, starting the right players and scouring the waiver wire are both important things too, but the season actually has to start for those to come into play.

For now, it’s all about the draft, and we here at ClutchPoints have done a lot of work to make your lives as fantasy owners easier. We’ve looked at sleeper picks for each position this season that should be picked up, so now we are going to look at some bust picks that should be avoided. We will start at the running back position and outline five busts at the position that you should avoid come draft day.

Fantasy Football running back busts 2022

5. Cam Akers

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Cam Akers’ return to the field after he missed most of the 2022 season. He returned in time for the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl run, but he wasn’t super effective at any point during the postseason. He had 67 carries for 172 yards and no touchdowns, while also losing two fumbles along the way. It certainly wasn’t a great return for Akers, but the hope is he can return to his 2020 form this upcoming season.

The problem is that Akers figures to be in a running back committee with Darrell Henderson, at least to start the season. Henderson has proven to be a reliable running back that head coach Sean McVay is content with using, and that could be bad news for Akers if he continues to struggle. Akers has a lot of upside, but Henderson’s presence could severely limit his value.

4. Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson has had a confusing training camp so far. Despite picking over 1000 yards on the ground and 10 total touchdowns last season as the Washington Commanders top running back, it appears as if his job as the team’s top running back isn’t as secure as we initially thought.

Gibson has been forced to run with the second and third stringers at times this preseason, and head coach Ron Rivera has all but confirmed that he will be in a committee with 2022 third-round pick Brian Robinson. Gibson has struggled with injuries and fumbling issues throughout his career, but it’s surprising that Washington would look to limit his touches. Either way, Gibson should be avoided at all costs until his status gets more clarity.

3. Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson used a hot start to the 2021 season to establish himself as a hybrid running back of sorts. Patterson can take snaps out of the backfield and catch passes split out as a wide receiver as well, and that versatility figures to bode well for him from a fantasy perspective moving forward.

The problem is there are a lot of signs that suggest otherwise. Patterson struggled mightily down the stretch of the season, and the Atlanta Falcons offense doesn’t look too promising heading into the season. Patterson could continue to get a lot of touches, but that doesn’t mean that he will be productive. There’s a decent chance he doesn’t come close to reaching the numbers he posted last season, making him an easy selection for our fantasy football running back busts list.

2. David Montgomery

David Montgomery has never been a particularly great running back throughout his career, but he put together a solid 2020 season and instantly became a favorite fantasy football running back as a result. Heading into the 2022 season, Montgomery should be the Chicago Bears lead running back, but that won’t mean much.

For starters, the Bears offense looks atrocious, and opposing defenses are going to spend a lot of time focusing on slowing down Montgomery. Khalil Herbert also looms behind Montgomery as a threat to take carries, and if he struggles, Herbert could quickly take over the majority of Chicago’s carries. As a result, Montgomery should be avoided in most cases come draft day.

1. James Conner

The James Conner hype is understandable considering how good he was last season, but he’s the biggest bust candidate out of any running back for one simple reason. He had 18 touchdowns last season, and he’s not going to have 18 touchdowns this season. When you take away the touchdowns, Conner isn’t even a startable running back for many owners considering he only averaged 3.7 yards per carry last season.

Conner has the benefit of being in a strong offensive system with the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s going to regress pretty mightily after a standout 2021 campaign. Conner is going way higher than he should be going in most drafts, and unless you think he’s going to score 18 touchdowns again this season, he’s not worth a high draft pick, putting him among the top fantasy football running back busts.