The free agent frenzy is among us. Finally, the constant hypothetical scenarios for free agents will end as they will finally put pen to paper soon.

For the San Francisco 49ers, this is a chance to significantly improve the team and build around quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers will be setting their sights on the playoffs, which is well within the realm of possibility. However, it won’t be a possibility if they don’t address at least a couple of their needs this offseason.

Free agency is just the first step towards filling the holes on this team. The San Francisco 49ers have their work cut out for them and with $67.6 million of cap space at their disposal, they’ll be able to have their pick of the litter.

With that said, here are the five free agents that can address the needs of the 49ers.

5. Earl Thomas

Is an explanation really necessary as to why the 49ers should go after Earl Thomas?

The guy is a former All-Pro safety and a future Hall of Famer. He’s a walking highlight whenever he steps on the field.

Resumes aside, Earl Thomas makes perfect sense for the San Francisco 49ers. It’s no secret that the 49ers defense is lacking in talent, especially at safety. Thomas solves the vast majority of issues at the position. Quarterbacks will still take their shots deep since the cornerbacks of the 49ers, aside from Richard Sherman, are atrocious.

That’s where Thomas can use his IQ to bait a quarterback and reel off a turnover. It would not be shocking if Thomas got close to 10 interceptions. Not to mention that he’s a versatile player, so he can make creativity a thing for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. That’s something the defense never saw last season. The San Francisco 49ers make too much sense for Earl Thomas.

Other than the need, the 49ers can offer a legitimate playoff run and most of all the money that Thomas is seeking. That money will not be found in Dallas with the Cowboys given their upcoming deals. With the 49ers, Thomas gets the best of both worlds.

He can get the money that he deserves and play for a contending team.

4. Golden Tate

The San Francisco 49ers are a great attraction for skilled veteran free agents. They have both the cap and real potential for a playoff push, which is what wide receiver Golden Tate is looking for in a team.

The cost for golden Tate is rumored to be around $14 million annually. The 49ers hould absolutely pay that, without question. Last year was an off year for Tate, but then again he did play half of the season with the shipwrecked Detroit Lions.

With the Philadelphia Eagles, he never found his footing. A mid-season switch for a receiver is not easy considering the demand to quickly understand the verbiage of the playbook.

However, if he was under the tutelage of Kyle Shanahan he would easily flourish in Kyle’s system. Shanahan has not had a single legit option at receiver. With Tate, Shanahan will have a versatile receiver that excels both outside and in the slot. Great minds like Shanahan love to have versatility.

It’s all about the variety and creative potential that’s allotted with that versatility. The fact that Tate is a seasoned veteran means that he’ll be able to pick up the offense quickly. For a contending team like the 49ers, they need that immediate impact.

Plus, it’ll give Garoppolo another dangerous target.

3. Rashaan Melvin

The buildup to free agency almost always props up certain players to be something that they’re really not.

For Rashaan Melvin, it was the promise that he’s a legit No. 1 corner. Well, the Oakland Raiders found out quickly that he wasn’t. Melvin did not perform soundly in coverage with the Raiders last season and found himself in the doghouse at the midway point of the season.

However, it’s not entirely Melvin’s fault for his subpar performance last season. The Raiders were taking Melvin out of his comfort zone, which is bump and run man coverage. They were forcing him into playing their coverages and not to his strengths.

Most players aren’t well rounded and that polished to be able to do so many different techniques. Because of his down year, the 49ers should be able to get Melvin at a serviceable cost.

His 2018 season should not withhold teams from having interesting. With the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, Melvin broke up ten passes on 55 targets while intercepting another three and earned a 77.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. If the 49ers can play to Melvin’s strengths, then they will have solved there No. 2 corner spot.

Once again, the fact that he’s a seasoned veteran makes him an ideal fit for a new system.

2. Bryce Callahan

To continue the cornerback trend, one free agent that should garner heavy interest from a plethora of teams is Chicago Bears corner Bryce Callahan.

Callahan is arguably the best cornerback available in the open market. His value and impact will be immediately felt on any team. That’s because his specialty is as a slot corner.

Playing slot corner is the most challenging aspect on defense. The different possibilities of attack for a receiver against a slot corner are endless. When covering the slot, he allowed just 0.69 yards per coverage snap and a passer rating of 78.9, which rank second and eighth among cornerbacks according to Pro Football Focus. It doesn’t matter who his teammates were, being able to succeed in the slot as a corner is no fluke.

The football I.Q. Callahan possesses is superb. That’s probably due to the fact he had Vic Fangio as a play caller. He might’ve had an input or two on how to simplify the position.

That knowledge can now be served in the interest of the San Francisco 49ers. They have Richard Sherman anchoring one side of the field, but what about the slot? Head coach Kyle Shanahan knows more than anyone how vital a slot corner is. Offenses, including Shanahan’s, love to utilize the slot.

Signing Bryce Callahan will assuredly not be cheap because he is only 27 years old, so he’ll be looking to cash out long term. He is well worth the lucrative deal to erase the concerns in the slot.

Investing in him over a one to two year stop gap corner is the dream scenario.

1. Kareem Jackson

Going young in the secondary is ideal, but idealistic approaches aren’t typical with teams.

What is the more likely scenario is inquiring the services of 31-year-old veteran cornerback Kareem Jackson of the Houston Texans. What makes signing Jackson enticing is that he is kind of like Richard Sherman.

Now, I’m not saying Jackson is as superb in coverage as Sherman, but he is surely exceptional.

Pro Football Focus graded out Jackson in coverage with an 80.5 rating, which is ranked 14th among cornerbacks. He’s not afraid of contact, either. Jackson recorded 20 run stops on 327 run-defense snaps last season, good for the third-best run-stop percentage (6.1%) among cornerbacks via Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers would have two corners that understand setting the edge on a run, but can also make a play as run support.

The great part about Jackson is that he shouldn’t be too pricey due to his age. He won’t be able to demand anything long term, but then again there might be a team that signs him to one. At this point in his career, like with any veteran, a playoff contending team should be the most attractive to him.

If the 49ers can sway him to join, then he instantly improves the secondary and pole vaults as No. 2 corner.