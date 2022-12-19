By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Dorian Singer, the leading receiver in the Pac-12 from the 2022 season, has made a major decision on his future, as he has officially committed to the USC football program. Singer posted the announcement on his Twitter account.

Singer led the Pac-12 in receiving with 1,105 yards as a true sophomore for the Arizona Wildcats. That USC football, a conference rival of Arizona, landed Singer is even sweeter for the Trojans.

The talented wideout likely caught the Trojans’ attention during an October game against Arizona, when Dorian Singer burnt the USC secondary for 141 yards and three scores.

Now, he’ll be yet another top pass-catching option for 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in Los Angeles.

It’s a similar formula to the one followed by USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, who landed 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison, as well as former four-star wideout Mario Williams.

With Addison likely heading to the NFL, the Trojans needed another top-flight receiver to make up for the loss and help keep the offense, which totaled the fifth-most passing yards per game and the third-most points per game in the nation, as one of the country’s best units.

Dorian Singer is that guy. The ex-Arizona wideout was one of the better deep threats in the nation this season. His presence, along with the return of Williams, should give USC football one of the best aerial attacks once again in 2023.

All that makes Williams, the early favorite for a repeat Heisman Trophy campaign as well as the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, even more dangerous.