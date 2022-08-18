5 must-watch games on Grizzlies’ 2022-23 NBA schedule

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the NBA’s most exciting teams heading into the new season. Now that the league has revealed its regular-season schedule for the 2022-23 season, Memphis has many exciting games to look forward to.

The Grizzlies are coming off an outstanding season where they posted a franchise-record 56 wins. They earned the second seed in the Western Conference but fell to the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs. Memphis is looking to build on its record-setting season and signed Morant to a massive extension this offseason.

The NBA today announced @memgrizz's 2022-23 regular season schedule.

🏀 Regular season opener on 10/19 vs @nyknicks at FedExForum.

📺 Franchise-record 18 national TV games on ABC, ESPN and TNT.

🎟️ Tickets for all single games go on sale today at 5 p.m. on https://t.co/ceNysVxMlX. pic.twitter.com/CQhN0Fz49Q — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) August 17, 2022

Memphis’ upcoming schedule gives fans many reasons to be excited. The Grizzlies have a franchise-record 18 national TV games, much to Morant’s delight. The schedule is full of must-watch games, but these five contests stand above the rest.

5 must-watch games on the Grizzlies’ schedule

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Nov. 11

The Grizzlies and Timberwolves met for one of the most electric series in the 2022 playoffs. The two teams went back and forth in a thrilling six-game series that included huge comebacks and down-to-the-wire contests. Memphis ultimately prevailed with another comeback win in Game 6.

The two teams meet for the first time since that playoff series on Veteran’s Day. Both teams should be threats in the West, and Minnesota looks much improved after adding Rudy Gobert in the offseason. If this game is even close to being as exciting as last season’s playoff matchup, basketball fans are in for a treat.

at Golden State Warriors, Dec. 25

The NBA has taken over Christmas Day in the sports world. The league traditionally has a handful of enticing matchups on the holiday, and 2022 is no exception. Of all the matchups this season, Memphis traveling to Golden State may be the most exciting one.

This game is another rematch from last season’s playoffs. The Grizzlies and Warriors were at each other’s throats for most of the Western Conference Semifinals series, and players are still trading jabs well into the offseason. After a hard-fought six-game series, Golden State ultimately prevailed and went on to win the NBA title.

Both Morant and Draymond Green campaigned to get a rematch on Christmas, and they got what they wanted. Memphis will be eager to get its shot at the defending champs, as the bad blood between the teams is still alive and well. The entire basketball world will be watching this game closely during the holiday festivities.

vs. Phoenix Suns, Jan. 16

This game isn’t a playoff rematch, but it features the two best regular-season teams from last season. Both the Phoenix Suns and Grizzlies dominated throughout the regular season but failed to reach the conference finals. Both teams will be looking for more this season.

Two of the NBA’s brightest young stars, Morant and Devin Booker, will face off in Memphis. This game is also a holiday game, and arguably headlines a four-game slate on MLK Day.

Memphis and Phoenix will get to know each other very well, as they play four times in the span of a month. This game is the third in the season series and the final one in Memphis. Tensions between the two teams will be strong and could flare up in this matchup.

This game could be a potential playoff preview if both teams perform as advertised. The NBA world will be paying close attention to this nationally televised contest.

at Boston Celtics, Feb. 12

Unlike some other games, Memphis’ trip to face the Boston Celtics doesn’t feature much in the way of drama. Instead, it just features two exciting, young teams who are true title contenders. That alone makes it one of the most intriguing games on the Grizzlies’ slate.

The Celtics won both regular season matchups against the Grizzlies last season. Boston routed Memphis 139-110 to clinch the east’s second seed in the regular-season finale, but Memphis was resting most of its key players. The stakes should be much higher this time, and Memphis will look to prove itself with a win over the defending Eastern Conference champions.

vs. Dallas Mavericks, Mar. 20

Memphis and the Dallas Mavericks will be very familiar with each other when this game rolls around. The Southwest division rivals play each other three times in 10 days in March. This game in Memphis is the regular-season-series finale and tensions will be boiling in this game.

Morant and Luka Doncic are two of the best young players in the league, and both enter the season top 10 in MVP odds. Both players are must-watch TV any time they’re on the floor, and both of them will make this game one of the season’s most exciting. This game could even be a playoff preview between two of the NBA’s most exciting teams for the future.