The NBA just released the full schedule for the upcoming regular season and as expected, it has garnered quite a few reactions from in and around the league. Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has chimed in on this recent development and apparently, the 23-year-old could not help but take a bit of a veiled shot at the NBA with regard to his team’s schedule this year.

Morant took to Twitter to point out that the Grizzlies are set to have much more national TV coverage this coming season:

oh we got tv games this season 🥹🤣 https://t.co/sdf3E5Mguc — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 17, 2022

This feels like a knock on Adam Silver and the league’s front office. Morant seems to be implying that it’s only now that his Grizzlies are being given the recognition that they deserve. Based on their franchise-record 18 national TV games across the three major networks, it is clear that the league expects a whole lot from Memphis this year.

Ja Morant and Co. open their season on October 19 with a nationally-televised game against a new-look New York Knicks side. In December, the Grizzlies have a stretch wherein five out of their six straight games get national coverage. This includes marquee matchups against the Atlanta Hawks, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns, and of course, a highly-anticipated Christmas Day matchup against the defending champs Golden State Warriors.

After what we saw from Memphis last season, there’s no denying that the expectations for them are sky-high this coming year. For his part, Morant seems more than willing to take on the challenge ahead.