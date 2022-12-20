By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 4 min read

The NBA Awards got a mini-makeover this season! It used to be that these awards were as generic as they got: just the award with no other frills. Now, the other awards that didn’t have a name were given one this season. All of the awards were named after NBA legends, a theme that started with last season’s Conference Finals MVP and Conference Champions awards. Here’s a list of the new award names, courtesy of Tom Haberstroh.

For those wondering, the NBA had already attached the following greats to award trophies: Finals MVP: Bill Russell Trophy

Social Justice Champion: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy

All-Star MVP: Kobe Bryant Trophy https://t.co/hrUCXOIKbN — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) December 13, 2022

Unfortunately, there will be some legends that will be inevitably snubbed out of the selection for these NBA award names. Which legends of the game should’ve had their name inscribed on the new trophies? Let’s take a look and find out.

It’s important to note that these picks don’t mean that the NBA legends selected were not deserving to have an NBA award named after them. These are titans of the game, the pioneers that helped build the sport that we follow today. The players listed below are just alternatives, or at least players that could’ve been considered.

Defensive Player of the Year – Ben Wallace/Dikembe Mutombo

Hakeem Olajuwon was one of the most impactful defenders of his era. Many might know the Houston Rockets center for his finesse play and immaculate footwork, but he was a phenomenal defender as well. There’s a reason why he’s one of just three players in league history to win the NBA’s MVP and DPOY award in the same year.

Hakeem definitely deserved to have an NBA award named after him. However, there’s a couple of other impactful centers who probably deserve to have the award named after them. In fact, it’s a bit puzzling why they weren’t selected, considering that they hold the record for the most DPOYs won. I’m of course talking about Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo.

Unlike Olajuwon, Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo focused their efforts more on defense. Big Ben’s ability to hold bigger and stronger centers off while also protecting the paint earned him four DPOY awards. On the other hand, Mutombo was the template for every elite shot-blocker you see today. He had the wingspan and the instincts to erase any shot in his vicinity. That also led to four well-deserved DPOY trophies.

Clutch Player of the Year – Reggie Miller

It’s hard to argue against Jerry West’s selection as the namesake for the NBA’s new Clutch Player of the Year award. Most fans today don’t know just how good he was in clutch situations for the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans will point to his 1-8 Finals record as a reason why he doesn’t deserve it, but that doesn’t take into account his performances during those Finals runs.

However, if you had to make an argument for another legend to be the face of the new NBA award, it has to be Reggie Miller. Miller’s 33-second decimation of the New York Knicks still stands as one of the most memorable clutch moments in league history. The Pacers legend also has a history of delivering when it matters most.

A special shoutout also goes to Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. He doesn’t exactly count as an NBA awards snub, as he already has an award named after him (the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Yes, that’s now a thing.) However, he is arguably one of the greatest clutch performers to ever grace the NBA floor. Plus, he packs a mean trash talk game to back up his incredible carry performances. Maybe the NBA should’ve given the ECF MVP to a different legend?

Sixth Man of the Year – Manu Ginobili/Jamal Crawford

The casual NBA fan (or at least newer NBA fans) might not know why John Havlicek was selected to be the face of the Sixth Man of the Year trophy. After all, he’s an older legend, and not many might be familiar with his game. However, Havlicek was the progenitor of the sixth man role: a starting-caliber player who willingly comes off the bench to help his team.

It’s hard to argue against John Havlicek’s case. However, if the NBA wanted a more recognizable legend to be the face of the 6MOY award, it has to be Manu Ginobili. Manu’s story is actually rather similar to Havlicek: he was considered by many to be a starting-caliber player for most teams. However, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich convinced the Argentinian magician to come off the bench. That helped propel San Antonio to dynasty status in the 2000s and the 2010s.

An admittedly flimsier case to be the face of the 6MOY award can be made for Jamal Crawford. Yes, he doesn’t have the same team or even individual success as either John Havlicek or Manu Ginobili. However, Crawford is the current record-holder for most 6MOY awards won in his career. At the very least, that deserves to be recognized.