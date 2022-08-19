A few NFL head coaches are already facing pressure even before the 2022 season begins. Over the past couple of years, they may have fallen short of the team’s expectations; therefore, they will require strong performances this year to save their jobs moving forward. Here are three head coaches that may lose their jobs if they don’t perform up to or above expectations during the 2022 NFL season or later.

5 NFL head coaches on hot seat in 2022

5. Ron Rivera, (Commanders)

One head coach who fits the mold of falling short of expectations in his first two years at the helm is Ron Rivera. There is a strong feeling that he is maybe facing one final chance in Washington. Keep in mind that the Commanders finished with a pitiful 7-9 record in 2020 despite winning the division.

The Commanders then had a 7-10 record at the end of the 2021 campaign, missing the playoffs and doing little to demonstrate improvement. Given that the team traded for Carson Wentz during the 2022 NFL offseason to provide them a boost at quarterback over Taylor Heinicke this year, Rivera’s third season is now surely his make-or-break opportunity. Wentz’s performance and leadership entering into the upcoming season will be crucial for how Rivera’s coaching situation will turn out.

Ron Rivera gives his thoughts on Carson Wentz's debut pic.twitter.com/palnDhhV68 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 13, 2022

4. Pete Carroll (Seahawks)

When a team owner seems displeased with team performance, the head coach will be in one of the hottest seats in the house.

One such owner seems to be Seahawks owner Jody Allen. She has, in fact, been quite active in the team’s operations. She also reportedly doesn’t feel that the team’s 7-10 record in 2021 was an isolated setback.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Allen is readying herself and the team for some critical assessments in 2022.

“Seahawks chair Jody Allen will be assessing the coaching staff and front office,” Howe tweeted. “But her intentions are a mystery. Big week for Pete Carroll and John Schneider.”

Already, we’ve seen one big change. Recall that Russell Wilson had to waive his no-trade clause in order to be dealt from Seattle to the Denver Broncos. Carroll’s position is secure for the time being, but the Seahawks will still likely go through a rebuilding phase.

In other areas, the quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock is also not encouraging. The Seahawks did have a good run between 2012 and 2020. That featured two Super Bowl appearances and eight visits to the playoffs. All those were under Carroll’s watch. Still, his tenure may rapidly come to an end if they cannot rediscover their form in 2022. It’s entirely possible that Allen may try to replace the 70-year-old Carroll with a younger offensive coordinator. The Seahawks, after all, want someone who can implement a more dynamic and high-scoring system.

3. Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals)

Kliff Kingsbury recently extended his contract through the 2027 season, but head coaching chairs in the NFL can get very heated, very quickly. Since taking over as Arizona’s head coach in 2019, Kingsbury has undoubtedly seen his fair share of criticism. The Cardinals have improved consistently throughout Kingsbury’s three seasons. Still, despite having a highly talented squad assembled by GM Steve Keim, they have yet to claim the NFC West title or win a playoff game.

The Cardinals had a league-best 7-0 start last season before underwhelming in the back half of their campaign. They finished the regular season at 4-6 and lost to the Rams 34-11 in the first round of the playoffs. In 2022, if Arizona doesn’t perform well and misses the playoffs, Kingsbury will face immediate criticism. He may even be in danger of being retrenched. Take note that contract extensions aren’t always a free pass; in 2016, Jeff Fisher was let go just a few months after he reportedly obtained one.

Having said that, the Cardinals have a lot to be hopeful about in 2022, but much of it rides on the shoulders of frustrated star QB Kyler Murray. The talented quarterback has expressed dissatisfaction about not obtaining a contract extension from the team.

Perhaps the Cardinals’ decision to extend Kingsbury’s contract is an indication that they are content to stick with him for the foreseeable future, regardless of the outcomes. Many fans and members of the media, however, will doubt Kingsbury’s status if the Cardinals finish below .500.

2. Mike McCarthy (Cowboys)

There is always a lot of pressure when you are the head coach of “America’s Team.” Even though the Cowboys just had a successful season that saw them go 12-5 and win the NFC East by three games, 2021 didn’t feel like a success for them. After all, they had just lost their first playoff game at home to the 49ers.

McCarthy is entering his third season as Dallas’ head coach. He has an overall record of 18-16, which includes the aforementioned playoff defeat. The Cowboys roster is unquestionably among the top ones in the league, with proven offensive talents and a defense that improved significantly last season. Micah Parsons is a genuine star for Dallas, while Trevon Diggs is a young corner who impacts the game in a big way. The results on the field, however, must demonstrate how well they did in finding top talent and adding more depth.

The Cowboys are their division’s unquestionably top team. They are in a very good position. And yet, even if they win the division anew, another early-round playoff loss would underscore another disappointing finish. It really is Super Bowl or bust for McCarthy.

Is that fair to him? Absolutely not, but unequaled expectations come with the territory of handling the Cowboys.

1. Matt Rhule (Panthers)

Matt Rhule unquestionably occupies the hottest seat among all NFL head coaches. He has a 10-23 record with the Carolina Panthers entering his third season.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson said there’s a real divide between Panthers HC Matt Rhule and OC Ben McAdoo. But that divide is actually a refreshing one. https://t.co/KBg4ntJNIr — ThePanthersWire (@ThePanthersWire) August 18, 2022

NFL head coaches typically have three years to turn a struggling squad around. The Panthers have won five games in each of Rhule’s two seasons, matching their win total from the year prior to his hire. That’s certainly not a good sign. There just hasn’t been much measured and tangible improvement so far.

Rhule needs to address the quarterback situation even if Panthers standout running back Christian McCaffrey has played in just 10 games over the previous two seasons.

Teddy Bridgewater was a disappointing acquisition for Carolina in 2020. Through 15 games, he has 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Sam Darnold also underperformed. He struggled more than his Bridgewater did, completing only nine touchdown passes and having thirteen interceptions in 12 games (11 starts) in 2021.

The Panthers chose Matt Corral in the third round of the draft this spring, and now they also have embattled former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield. It’s an interesting situation under center in Carolina, and Rhule is in the middle of it all.

If the Panthers, have another fourth-place finish in the NFC South, then best say farewell to Rhule.