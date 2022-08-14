‘It’s not good enough football’: Mike McCarthy slams Cowboys’ effort vs. Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys opened their preseason on Saturday with a matchup against the Denver Broncos. To say that they were disappointing would be an understatement.

The Cowboys went into halftime down 17-0 against a determined Broncos side. This prompted a fiery reaction from Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy who bluntly said that he did not appreciate the effort from his squad in the opening half (h/t Daniel Bates of The Spun):

“It’s not good enough football. It’s not good enough. We’ve gotta be better there,” McCarthy said. “… We battled through some penalty situations but we have to make sure we get all these substitutions [and] get everybody in the game.”

An angry Mike McCarthy during the CBS 11 halftime interview. Cowboys had 9 penalties for 65 yards in the first half. “It’s not good enough football.” pic.twitter.com/g1GmPCkYaX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 14, 2022

If McCarthy wanted to light a fire under his men with this rousing message, then I’m afraid it just didn’t work. The Cowboys put up a better effort in the second half, but they still ended up losing the matchup 17-7.

Then again, we shouldn’t put too much stock in this preseason loss. After all, the Cowboys sat out virtually half of their squad for this one, including star quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas should be much better than this moving forward.

Saturday’s preseason test presented itself as an opportunity for McCarthy to experiment with his lineup to try and see which schemes could work for the regular season. Unfortunately, he didn’t see too many things he liked and I’m pretty sure he gave his boys an earful after this disappointing performance.

The Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers next week before closing out their preseason with a home game against the Seattle Seahawks on August 26.