The quarterback position for the Carolina Panthers has been in flux for a few seasons now and this new campaign is no different with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold duking it out for the chance to be the man leading the charge. And it looks like the dust is starting to clear with a winner slated to emerge come Week 1.

Mayfield has reportedly been maintaining the edge throughout training camp. If all holds constant, he’s expected to stay ahead of Sam Darnold once the season begins.

The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe reports that his sources have indicated the Panthers are expected to name Baker Mayfield as their opening day starter even as the Darnold battle continues throughout the presason.

Baker Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers starting QB for Week 1, per sources. He’s been competing with Sam Darnold but should be declared the starter when the team is ready to make the announcement. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 18, 2022

The Panthers had given the same opportunity to Sam Darnold last season and took advantage early on with a stunning 3-0 beginning to the 2021 campaign. But it soon after felt like fool’s gold with the team losing their next four games after their blazing start as Carolina went 1-8 the rest of the way with Darnold under center.

While Baker Mayfield hasn’t exactly been an elite quarterback himself, he’s been at the center of superior teams compared to Darnold. Mayfield holds a 29-30 record as the Browns starter throughout the past four seasons in Cleveland while Darnold’s Jets were 13-25 and never truly sniffed the postseason.

Mayfield has a chance to solidify himself as a legitimate starting quarterback in this league. Sam Darnold will be right there waiting for his own opportunity to do the same.