After what at one point looked like a promising 2024 season crumbled to the tune of 11 consecutive losses, the Chicago Bears now enter a 2025 season with a new head coach (Ben Johnson), a 2nd year quarterback who flashed star potential despite horrendous circumstances (Caleb Williams), a boatload of cap space (the 6th-most in the NFL), a general manager potentially on the hot seat (Ryan Poles), and a renewed sense of urgency to dig themselves out of the bottom of the NFC North.

We know that due to these circumstances, the Bears are going to take some big swings this spring. But not every hit can be a home run. Ryan Poles is going to need to hit some singles and doubles this offseason to make the strides that fans in the Windy City are expecting. Below are six of the players who Poles and the Bears could sign that would move them in the right direction.

Craig Reynolds (Running Back, Detroit Lions)

Ben Johnson has had one of the best running back tandems in the NFL at his disposal over the last two seasons in Detroit. D'Andre Swift potentially checks one of those two boxes, but as much as I've been a fan of what Roschon Johnson brings to the table, he doesn't project as a player who makes up one half of a one-two punch that would be one of the best in the NFL. Admittedly, Craig Reynolds doesn't get the Bears there either, but he does have familiarity with Johnson's offensive approach, having played for the Lions over the last three seasons.

There is growing speculation that the Bears will look to address finding someone to meet the requirements of the other half of that one-two punch along with D'Andre Swift. Vikings free agent to-be Aaron Jones has been mentioned as a possible option to play alongside Swift, but the more intriguing possibility is that Chicago ends up selecting Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeanty to Chicago likely only comes to fruition if Ryan Poles is able to make big enough gains on both the offensive and defensive lines before draft night, whether that be via trade or free agency.

Kevin Zeitler (Guard, Detroit Lions)

One of the worst-kept secrets around the league is that the Bears plan to make a strong push for Chiefs guard Trey Smith if Kansas City opts not to slap the franchise tag on him. After a disastrous Super Bowl against the Eagles, it seems unlikely that the Chiefs will do so. If the Bears are scared off by Smith, or if they decide to spend big money elsewhere — more on this in a bit — a suitable back-up plan could be Lions guard Kevin Zeitler.

Zeitler will be 35-years-old at the start of the 2025 season, so by no means should he be considered a long-term option to keep Caleb Williams upright, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be a suitable stop-gap option. Not only does Zeitler have familiarity with Ben Johnson, he boasted one of the best grades of all interior offensive linemen during the 2024 NFL season according to PFF.

Tutu Atwell (Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams)

Keenan Allen's time in Chicago is likely done after just one season, leaving a pretty noticeable hole in their receiving room after DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Tyler Scott should emerge into a bigger role, and it wouldn't be surprise if the Bears took a bite at the apple in what looks like a very deep draft for receivers. But that doesn't mean that Chicago wouldn't be willing to make a minor move in free agency to improve this unit as well.

Atwell has hauled in 99 receptions for 1,343 yards and 4 touchdowns over 54 games in Los Angeles, and he's coming off the most productive season of his young career in 2024 (42 receptions, 562 yards). Atwell's undersized, but he's already proven he can find a niche role in a successful offense, which is exactly what the Bears are hoping to be by season's end.

Juwan Johnson (Tight End, New Orleans Saints)

Ben Johnson and the Detroit Lions made use of 12 personnel — one running back, two tight ends — as well and as frequently as anyone in the league last season. Gerald Everett likely won't be retained and Marcedes Lewis is in his 40s, so if the Bears are going to make good use of two tight ends next season, they'll need to bring in reinforcements to play alongside Juwan Johnson.

Like wide receiver, tight end is another position that the Bears could decide to address on day two or day three of the NFL Draft, but they could also bring Juwan Johnson in for cheap and be lauded for netting a free agency steal.

Despite uneven quarterback play, Johnson has recorded 129 receptions for 1,424 yards and 14 touchdowns over the last three seasons, and his 75.8 catch percentage was 10th among all tight ends with at least 50 targets during the 2024 season.

Chase Young (Edge, New Orleans Saints)

It should be noted that the Bears will inevitably be tied to every worthwhile edge rusher available this offseason, and that includes players who would need to be acquired via trade. I've already made my pitch for the Bears to pursue a deal for Micah Parsons. They'll at least make calls about Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson.

If all of those options fall through, and if we're projecting Ben Johnson and the Bears will spring for familiarity on the offensive side of the ball, then it makes sense they'd do the same defensively, bringing in players who have had some face time with new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. One of those players, Chase Young, is the epitome of a low-risk, high-reward option that Chicago can probably get at a decent prize. Remember, we're only a few years removed from Young winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.