Going into the offseason after a disappointing 2024 season, the Chicago Bears are in an interesting spot for the 2025 NFL Draft. Ending the season with the No. 10 pick, there are multiple ways their pick could go. Obviously, it's dependent on the nine teams above them — barring a trade down from Chicago — but the Bears could go a few different directions with the No. 10 pick. The Bears' two top needs, seemingly, are offensive and defensive linemen, specifically, interior offensive linemen and edge rushers. However, Mike Renner of CBS Sports had a different player in mind for the Bears in his first-round mock draft.

“With tons of cap space, expect the Bears to address the offensive line elephant in the room in free agency,” Renner wrote. “Once that box is ticked, Ashton Jeanty would be the perfect complement to Caleb Williams' athleticism in the backfield. He's a three-down back with elite tackle-breaking ability.”

And there you have it, folks. The Bears select running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State, a Heisman Trophy finalist who ended the 2024 college football season with one of the best seasons by a running back ever.

In the 2024 season alone, Jeanty had 374 carries, 2,601 yards, and 29 touchdowns over 14 games.

To dive deeper into how good of a 2024 season Jeanty had, he led all of FBS in carries and rushing yards, while leading the Mountain West Conference in rushing touchdowns.

However, while Jeanty is a wildly impressive running back and probably could be chosen within the top 10 picks, it's a pick that could be a bit rich for where the Bears are at other positions.

Taking out other teams in this hypothetical, the top players likely on the Bears' radar heading into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft are Abdul Carter (EDGE), Will Campbell (OL), and/or Kelvin Banks Jr. (OL). Notice how none of those players are running backs? In fact, none of those athletes are considered “skill players,” or basically all players other than linemen.

Now, while skill players are usually the ones that fans are more accustomed to knowing, the Bears might not be the spot to draft a skill player in the first round.

However, if they decide to spend heavily in free agency on the trenches — offensive and defensive linemen — maybe Jeanty does make sense.

With Ben Johnson as their next head coach, Jeanty could be their Jahmyr Gibbs.

But, if their line looks anything like it did this year — after allowing Caleb Williams to lead the league in sacks — it could be malpractice to select Jeanty with a top-10 pick.