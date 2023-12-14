Florida football should target Texas-San Antonio's Trey Moore and Arkansas' AJ Green in a loaded 2024 transfer portal.

Some teams look to reload and retool in the transfer portal, and one of the teams that should be doing just that is the Florida Gators. The Gators finished 2023 with a disappointing 5-7 record, missing a bowl game altogether. For a program that has multiple national titles to its name, that is completely inexcusable.

The transfer portal is a great way for the Gators to reshape their roster with over 3,000 players already having entered. The question then becomes: Who should Florida football pursue in the portal to vault them back into contention?

Trey Moore, Edge Rusher

One position on the field the Gators are going to have to find in the transfer portal is edge rusher. That is because Florida's best pass rusher, Princely Umanmielen, is himself in the portal.

Umanmielen led the team with seven sacks this season and had 4.5 sacks the year prior. None of his teammates managed more than 2.5 sacks in 2023. Umanmielen was also tied for fourth on the team in total tackles on the season with 39. He's a complete player, so losing Umanmielen would be a big blow to Florida's defense.

Perhaps the Gastors can replace him with arguably the best pass rusher in the portal in UTSA's Trey Moore. Moore is a busy man in the portal these days. He's set to visit Alabama this weekend, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Nakos also reported that Moore called off a visit with Ohio State, so if Moore is doing that, then maybe Florida isn't exactly in the running.

But the Gators really needs him and have a history of sending edge rushers to the NFL. It may be a long shot, but Florida should be doing everything in their power to bring a player of Moore's caliber to Gainesville.

AJ Green, Running Back

Florida is losing one of their best offensive players in the transfer portal, too. Star running back Trevor Etienne announced his intention to transfer as well, and he is a player Florida really can't afford to lose.

Etienne was second on the team in rushing yards behind Montrell Johnson, a transfer from Louisiana a couple years ago. But Etienne was more efficient than Johnson as both a runner and receiver. Johnson has another year of eligibility, so perhaps Etienne is looking for a spot where he can be the lead guy. That may be the case, but Florida still would need another back to take some of the load off Johnson.

Enter AJ Green. Green is not even the best running back to enter the transfer portal from the University of Arkansas (that would be Raheim ‘Rocket' Sanders, who announced he is transferring to the University of South Carolina), but he has been a very solid change-of-pace back for the Hogs the last couple of seasons. The Gators should be familiar with his game; Green caught a touchdown against them this past season in Arkansas' 34-32 win over the Gators.

First drive, first score pic.twitter.com/CeD0g4opVh — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 4, 2023

Green averaged only 4.7 yards per carry during his three seasons at Arkansas but also averaged 9.7 yards per reception, which is a very good mark. He is dynamic and shifty in open space, a position Arkansas didn't put him in as frequently this past season. Green would be a great fit in Florida's offense and should be someone they should look at in the portal.