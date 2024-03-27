The Dance of the Dragons made by two clashing Targaryen families is about to start this summer. However, following the changes made in season 2, it's uncertain whether certain book-based theories will happen in House of the Dragon season 2. Now with the release of not just 1 but 2 trailers, both from the Black and Green perspective, there are theories that will make sense.
#1 ‘A son for a son' will set the story of season 2
At the end of season 1, the death of Prince Lucerys Velaryon was a major cliffhanger. In House of the Dragon season 2, it will set off a chain reaction of events leading to all-out war between Princess Rhaenyra and King Aegon II. After Lucerys' death, tensions skyrocket. A public funeral in King's Landing becomes a big deal. With whispers of “Rhaenyra the Cruel” everywhere. This is after the horrifying “Blood and Cheese” chapter happened.
But Aegon II isn't passive. In a Season 2 trailer, he was apparently attacking someone believed to be either Blood or Cheese. It's payback for the loss of his son, Jaehaerys, at their hands. A vengeance cooked up by Daemon Targaryen.
However, some theories for the House of the Dragon season 2 refer to a scene where Rhaenyra was talking to Mysaria. Some believed that the realm's delight will have a role in the killing of Aegon II's son.
#2 Who will be loyal to the rightful heir of Viserys I?
Aegon II became king quickly after Viserys I died because some houses broke their promises of loyalty. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, the war isn't just about fighting—it's also about which side can get the most support from noble families. This means the side with the most support becomes the strongest, obviously.
So far, we've seen a support from House Velaryon. Even after Rhaenys assumed that Rhaenyra killed her son to marry Daemon Targaryen. House Stark will be Team Black too. In the book, Jacerys Velaryon became a close friend to Cregan Stark. Thus, the start of Stark's support to the Targaryens. The Lords of the Eyrie, House Arryn, also support Rhaenyra's claim. Together with House Martell, House Royce and Manderly. However, more will be revealed soon in season 2.
#3 Deaths of Team Black
In the long run, we've seen Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen's bloodline in the Iron Throne. Most characters in Game of Thrones even descended from the two.
However, during Dance of the Dragons, Team Black will be reduced significantly. Theories for House of the Dragon season 2 allege that Aegon II's Sunfyre will burn Princess Rhaenys to death. Rhaenys' dragon, Meleys, will also suffer from heavy injuries during battle and is ultimately killed in combat. The Battle at Rook's rest will also include Prince Aemond Targaryen.
To support this, fans point out that Rhaenys' death is why Princess Baela Targaryen rides her dragon at last. Presumably, to avenge her grandmother. In the book, she will incapacitate Aegon II and will eventually kill Sunfyre.
#4 Aemond vs Daemon
“My uncle is a challenge I welcome, if he dares face me.”
House of the Dragon season 1 shows that Aemond Targaryen slightly looks up to his uncle, Daemon. But theories for House of the Dragon season 2 believes that the Battle Above God's Eye will happen. None will survive but in the book, there are canon events that point to one survivor.
#5 Daemon will not cheat with Nettles
This development might come as welcome news for fans of Daemyra. Towards the end of Season 1, there was widespread disappointment among fans anticipating Daemon Targaryen's impending betrayal. However, both trailers suggest that Daemon will remain loyal to Rhaenyra rather than pursuing a relationship with Nettles. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that Nettles will not appear in Season 2.
This could imply that the trailers hinted at events for Season 3, such as the Battle Above God's Eye, or that the anticipated betrayal subplot might not unfold as expected.
You can check back if these theories turned out to be true in House of the Dragon season this June.