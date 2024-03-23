If you're deciding whether you're Team Black or Team Green, House of the Dragon season 2 trailer might give you an idea of where your loyalty should lie. Since after the shooting wrapped up, House of the Dragon already dropped teasers. Now, we have two trailers to look at.
The Team Black Trailer
The Black Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 shows Rhaenyra Targaryen gearing up for a war with The Greens to take the Iron Throne.
There were scenes of war preparations, which shows the escalating tensions within Westeros, as Rhaenyra and her allies strategize and fortify their positions in anticipation of Aegon II's attack.
Now, we all know how House of the Dragon season 1 ended. Her son, Lucerys Velaryon will have his own funeral. We can see both her and her dragon, Syrax searching for the remains. Since, assuming there will be none, they will burn Lucerys' clothes instead.
Interestingly, as sad as it sounds, it also set the first fight for the Dance of the Dragon. Her King consort and uncle, Daemon Targaryen will seek revenge against The Greens. Particularly, with the child of Aegon II with Helena Targaryen. Thus, the infamous ‘Blood and Cheese' will take place.
Unlike Rhaenyra and her family, Alicent and Helena paraded the remains of the deceased child around Westeros. To gain sympathy, likely, so that they will support a usurper's claim on the throne.
The House of the Dragon 2 trailer will also take us back to Winterfell. Unlike Ned Stark's loyalty, Cregan Stark will be a strong ally of The Blacks.
The Team Green Trailer
In the Green Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, we see the perspective of House Hightower and their allies.
Alicent Hightower sees Rhaenyra's claim to the throne as a threat to peace. Still believing that King Aegon II should rightfully rule after hearing Viserys I's ragged last breath. The trailer hints at vengeance for the death of Prince Lucerys. Helena Targaryen will be miserable and Aegon II will be too late in stopping the death of his child.
Similar to The Blacks, the House of the Dragon season 2 trailer of this also show preparations for war in King's Landing. With defenses being fortified against dragon attacks. Aemond Targaryen will be hinting at a future showdown against his uncle, Daemon Targaryen too.
Unlike season 1, King Aegon II also takes a more active role. Seeking to solidify his hold on the throne and confront his enemies, mainly Rhaenyra Targaryen. Additionally, there are glimpses of conflicts within the Kingsguard, with twin brothers Erryk and Arryk Cargyll fighting on opposite sides. The trailer ends with hints of tragedy as funeral scenes wrap up the narrative of the first part of the Dance of the Dragons.
Ultimately, both trailer starts and ends with war. However, neither Rhaenyra and Aegon will win the war. But only one team will survive, putting the bloodline of Daenerys Targaryen forward.