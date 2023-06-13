Rapper and businessman 50 Cent has issued a stern warning to Nick Cannon after the latter made comments about his weight. The exchange occurred on Nick Cannon's Daily Cannon Show podcast, where he joked about 50 Cent's appearance and referred to him as “fat,” Yahoo reports.

In response, 50 Cent took to Instagram and shared a subtle yet pointed message that read, “It's never luck. It's always God.” Alongside the post, he added a more explicit message aimed at people like Cannon who engage in discussions about him for their own “marketing campaign.” 50 Cent made it clear that if the strategy is to say something about him, they will not succeed. He then proceeded to promote his upcoming tour, signaling his focus on his professional endeavors rather than getting involved in a prolonged feud.

The tension between the two began when Cannon's podcast cast discussed Vivica A. Fox, who expressed her willingness to date 50 again. Cannon took the opportunity to make a joke about 50 Cent's weight, likening him to having a “pack of hot dogs” in the back of his neck and referencing the rapper's earlier appearance in the film “Get Rich or Die Tryin'.”

While 50 is known for thriving in high-pressure situations, it appears he is not interested in engaging in an ongoing battle with Nick Cannon. His warning shot on social media serves as a reminder that he will not entertain those who try to use him for their own agendas. Instead, he remains focused on his upcoming tour, aptly named “The Final Lap.”