Nick Cannon divulged a bit when asked about Jamie Foxx's health status by Extra's Billy Bush on Thursday.

Cannon didn't directly address whether Foxx's medical emergency was a stroke, as Bush suggested, but Cannon did say “I'm probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can I don't pry. I don't ask any other questions. And other than the information that's given to me and, you know, what's asked of me. And I think in this scenario of what I've always said is just like, ‘Hey, I'm here for you, whatever you would like me to say, whatever you would like me to do, I can be a mouthpiece.’ And I think they said, ‘We got it.’”

He elaborated further, saying “The information that is out there is the information that they want to be out there… I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers… sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, ‘Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.'”

As for how the guest hosting role on Beat Shazam came about, Cannon explained to Extra, “I was actually working on something else and they say, ‘Jamie wants you to do this.’ And I was like, ‘I'll do anything for Jamie’… I got the blessing from him and Corinne [Foxx].”

Cannon also added, “One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private. I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that.”

It seems Jamie Foxx wants his privacy respected concerning his health at this time, and Nick Cannon is taking that cue. He'll stick to trying to beat Shazam for now, while Foxx works to recuperate from his medical scare.