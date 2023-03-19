Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

50 Cent is a well-known rapper and actor who has released hit songs such as “In da Club,” “P.I.M.P.,” “I’m the Man,” “Inferno,” “Window Shopper,” “Ayo Technology” and many more. He is also a Primetime Emmy Award winner and an American Music Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at 50 Cent’s net worth in 2023.

50 Cent’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $40 million

50 Cent’s net worth in 2023 is $40 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, was born on July 6th, 1975 in Queens, New York. He attended Andrew Jackson High School. During this time, 50 Cent was engaged in boxing and rapping. However, after 50 Cent’s mother passed away, things got out of control for the famous rapper.

As early as 12, 50 Cent was already arrested for drug-related charges while attending class. Three weeks later, he was caught by the police again for selling cocaine. For 50 Cent, it was a means of financial security.

After being sentenced, instead of spending time in prison, 50 Cent was sent to a boot camp where he also earned his GED. 50 Cent eventually turned to music as his means of escape. He eventually inked a deal with Columbia Records that included a signing bonus worth $65,000. Taking a page from robber Kelvin Martin, 50 Cent coined his rap name as a sign of change and putting in the work to survive.

In 2000, 50 Cent was supposed to drop his debut studio album Power of the Dollar. However, after becoming one of the casualties of a shooting, the album was never released and Columbia Records ended their partnership with 50 Cent. This led to him signing with Shady Records on a deal worth $1 million.

With the guidance of Dr. Dre, it wasn’t long before 50 Cent finally hit it big time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Three years after the failed release of Power of the Dollar, 50 Cent dropped the album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Headlined by the hit song “In Da Club,” the album would go on to sell 12 million copies worldwide and became certified 9x Platinum. During its first week, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ sold a record-breaking 872,000 units and topped the Billboard charts.

After breaking out with Get Rich or Die Tryin’, 50 Cent becaome one of the most notable rappers in the industry. He eventually released other notable albums including The Massacre, Curtis, Before I Self Destruct, Guess Who’s Back and many more. As of this writing, 50 Cent has sold over 22.7 million album copies around the world.

Aside from album sales, 50 Cent also earns income from his concerts. Back in the day, 50 Cent confessed that he used to make $80,000 per concert. However, after hitting it big, that paycheck has increased to as much as a million dollars.

One of his most notable performances was the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside fellow established musical artists Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. Although 50 Cent and the other performers weren’t paid a single dime, the iconic performance earned 50 Cent his first Primetime Emmy Award, the first time an Emmy was awarded to a Super Bowl Halftime concert.

While 50 Cent has carved out a decorated career as a rapper, in 2015 he was forced to file for bankruptcy. After a scandalous affair with Lavonia Leviston and a trademark infringement case, the rapper was forced to pay a total of $22.5 million for his legal troubles.

Although his earnings took a hit, 50 Cent made up for it with his smart business decisions. The rapper had a stake in Effen Vodka, one he sold via buyout for a whopping $60 million.

Furthermore, 50 Cent also signed a four-year contract with STARZ to air his TV series “Power,” a deal worth up to $150 million. 50 Cent also runs the show “Black Mafia Family” on the same network. While the Emmy Award winner eventually ended his partnership with STARZ in ugly fashion, 50 Cent recently agreed to a long-term broadcast deal with network giant FOX.

However, among his business investments, 50 Cent earned the most from his stake in Vitamin Water. The firm was eventually bought by The Coca-Cola Company in a $4.1 billion acquisition. According to sources, 50 Cent reportedly bagged at least $100 million as part of the sale.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by 50 Cent’s net worth in 2023?