While it seemed like the early Disney+ MCU output was just being churned out like pizzas during Lent, it appears that the higher-ups at Disney recognized the dip in quality and have shuffled around their release slate. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the most recent series and premiered in August of 2022 before wrapping up in October. By the time Secret Invasion comes along, it will have been nearly eight months since the last MCU series. But as we’re finally getting more details about the series, we’ll catch you up on the latest regarding Secret Invasion.

(Warning: Some light spoilers for Secret Invasion ahead)

When does it come out?

Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. There’s no word on just how many episodes will be premiering, however.

How many episodes are there?

The miniseries will consist of six episodes, following in the footsteps of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

Who’s in it?

Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Cobie Smulders reprise their roles as Nick Fury, Talos, and Maria Hill. Don Cheadle will appear as Rhodey and Martin Freeman will reprise his role of Everett K. Ross, last seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

There are also some newcomers including Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Talos’ daughter, Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays the leader of the Skrull resistance Gravik, and Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, an MI6 agent.

What’s it about?

Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury as he navigates a conspiracy involving the Skrulls (aliens who can replicate any human being). In Vanity Fair’s exclusive, Jackson dove deeper into it: “There’s a political aspect that kind of fits into where we are right now. Who’s okay, who’s not? What happens when people get afraid and don’t understand other people? You can’t tell who’s innocent and who’s guilty in this particular instance.”

In the same interview, Jackson reveals that tensions rise after Fury’s promise of finding the Skrulls a new home is not going well and that he’s grieving over the recent events in the MCU such as the deaths of Iron Man and Black Widow.

New images

Vanity Fair’s exclusive is loaded with exclusive first-look images of Secret Invasion. They give better looks at Emilia Clarke in the series,s

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on June 21.