The MCU's latest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, has begun being sent out to critics and the first reactions have dropped. While it's always hard to fully grasp what critics think about any MCU projects — especially based on first reactions — the consensus seems to be fairly positive, which is always promising.

Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he investigates a Skrull invasion of Earth. The Skrulls, who were introduced in Captain Marvel, are shape-shifting creatures that can pose as anyone that they'd like. He can't do it alone, and he recruits the likes of Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and fellow Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

The first wave of reactions to Secret Invasion has dropped, and Agents of Fandom's Adam Blevins claims that the series feels like a “freshly revamped blast into the past” as it throws “familiar characters in dangerously unfamiliar settings.” He also called Emilia Clarke — who makes her MCU debut in the series — “otherworldly.” However, it was his final statement that was the most indicative of his feelings — he called the series a “masterpiece.”

Rayyan for Streamr Entertainment called Secret Invasion the “real deal” and praised all of its technical elements; calling it “well directed, shot, choreographed, and written” and saying that it “moves faster” due to its six-episode length. Additionally, the series got a very high compliment as Rayyan dubbed it “Marvel's Andor.”

Josh Martin-Jones of Streamr Entertainment also weighed in — saying the first two episodes of Secret Invasion “set the stage for a nerve-inducing and gritty thriller and keeps you on the edge of your seat.”

Outlet The Hollywood Handle deemed Secret Invasion as “different from everything we saw before in an MCU show” and called its story “more deep, slow-paced, grounded, [and] twisted” that has “potential to become one of Marvel's best series.”

Lastly, Collider's Maggie Lovitt was a bit more lukewarm on the series. She claims she was “fairly impressed” and while it's a “different side” of Marvel, there's one thing holding her back.

Secret Invasion will premiere on June 21 on Disney+.