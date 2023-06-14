The MCU's latest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, has begun being sent out to critics and the first reactions have dropped. While it's always hard to fully grasp what critics think about any MCU projects — especially based on first reactions — the consensus seems to be fairly positive, which is always promising.

Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he investigates a Skrull invasion of Earth. The Skrulls, who were introduced in Captain Marvel, are shape-shifting creatures that can pose as anyone that they'd like. He can't do it alone, and he recruits the likes of Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and fellow Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

The first wave of reactions to Secret Invasion has dropped, and Agents of Fandom's Adam Blevins claims that the series feels like a “freshly revamped blast into the past” as it throws “familiar characters in dangerously unfamiliar settings.” He also called Emilia Clarke — who makes her MCU debut in the series — “otherworldly.” However, it was his final statement that was the most indicative of his feelings — he called the series a “masterpiece.”

#SecretInvasion feels like a freshly revamped blast into the past. Familiar characters in dangerously unfamiliar settings, with paranoia infused deep at the show's core. Emilia Clarke is otherworldly. Superb writing, crazy twists, and deeply personal stakes? A masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/oisEXhFbF8 — Adam 🔜 NYCC (@adamblevins_) June 14, 2023

Rayyan for Streamr Entertainment called Secret Invasion the “real deal” and praised all of its technical elements; calling it “well directed, shot, choreographed, and written” and saying that it “moves faster” due to its six-episode length. Additionally, the series got a very high compliment as Rayyan dubbed it “Marvel's Andor.”

#SecretInvasion is the real deal. Well directed, shot, choreographed, & written. Sets up the main conflict & villain early on Winter Soldier, Civil War vibes. In terms of quality, feels like Marvel’s Andor. But 6 eps, so it moves faster, & has some massive WTF moments throughout. pic.twitter.com/WFIo32rEnP — Rayyan (@RayyanTCG) June 14, 2023

Josh Martin-Jones of Streamr Entertainment also weighed in — saying the first two episodes of Secret Invasion “set the stage for a nerve-inducing and gritty thriller and keeps you on the edge of your seat.”

The first two eps of #SecretInvasion set the stage for a nerve-inducing and gritty thriller and keeps you on the edge of your seat. This darker side of the MCU is just as enjoyable as the rest, proven by its gripping narrative, as well as some truly bold directions for the show. pic.twitter.com/MenF0zLd3O — Josh Martin-Jones (@JoshM_Jones) June 14, 2023

Outlet The Hollywood Handle deemed Secret Invasion as “different from everything we saw before in an MCU show” and called its story “more deep, slow-paced, grounded, [and] twisted” that has “potential to become one of Marvel's best series.”

#SecretInvasion is different from everything we saw before in an MCU show. It’s a more deep, slow-paced, grounded, twisted story that has a big potential to become one of Marvel’s best series and I can’t wait to see what’s to come next. pic.twitter.com/xCqPbPu1Re — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) June 14, 2023

Lastly, Collider's Maggie Lovitt was a bit more lukewarm on the series. She claims she was “fairly impressed” and while it's a “different side” of Marvel, there's one thing holding her back.

Watched the first two episodes of #SecretInvasion last night and I was fairly impressed. It’s a much more mature, grittier, and darker side to Marvel. There’s ONE thing that’s holding me back from fully being on board with it, however. We shall see. pic.twitter.com/HIdHuXx4Vk — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) June 14, 2023

Secret Invasion will premiere on June 21 on Disney+.