The Dallas Cowboys Week 10 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers should have been a walk for the NFC East squad. The Cowboys came in 6-1 in their last seven, while the Packers had lost three in a row. And in the third quarter, with the Cowboys up 28-14, there were no reasons to think differently. Then, all of a sudden, Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson went off, forced overtime, and ultimately won the game. So, the big Cowboys takeaways here are that everyone — from head coach Mike McCarthy on down — is to blame for the loss. That said, here are seven Cowboys who deserve more of the blame than the rest of the team.

3. Dak Prescott

It’s not often that a team loses a game, and the quarterback isn’t at least a little to blame. The Cowboys Week 10 loss to the Packers is no exception.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense manufactured 28 points, which isn’t bad, and the QB was 27-of-46 for 265 yards with three touchdowns. However, Prescott also took two sacks and threw two interceptions on back-to-back drives in the first half.

The Cowboys O also went punt, punt, time expired on the final three drives of regulation, which allowed the Packers to put up the 10 unanswered points they needed to tie the game. And then, in overtime, Prescott missed the throw to Tony Pollard (under duress) that led to the Packers winning the game.

Was some of it the play-calling down the stretch? Sure. Should they have gone for it on fourth down in overtime? Probably not (more on that below). But that’s why Prescott is third on this list and not No. 1.

2. Malik Hooker, Anthony Brown, Kelvin Joseph, DaRon Bland, Trevon Diggs

The unquestioned star of this game was Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. After starting the season with 10 catches for 88 yards in total, the former North Dakota State Bison torched the Cowboys secondary with four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday.

The Cowboys secondary has to take a lot of the blame for this.

On the first TD, Watson torched cornerback Anthony Brown in one-on-one coverage for a 58-yard score. Next, he outran safety DaRon Bland on a crossing route, and Bland’s partner, Malik Hooker, couldn’t get over in time to stop Watson from falling into the end zone. Finally, on the game-tying score, Kelvin Joseph and Hooker were in coverage when Joseph stopped, and Watson beat Hooker for a third touchdown.

That covers Hooker, Brown, Joseph, and Bland. And it leaves us with Trevon Diggs. It’s hard to say where CBs should be playing in teams’ defensive schemes, but if Diggs wants to be an elite cover corner in this league, he has to be able to transfer on to the WR torching his team and shut him down.

Diggs never seemed to do this, and that’s why Watson torched the lesser members of the Cowboys secondary to the tune of 18 points by himself. This leads us to Cowboys takeaway No. 2, which is the secondary needs to be better.

1. Mike McCarthy

After 13 seasons, a 149-95-2 record, and a Super Bowl trophy in Green Bay, this Cowboys Week 10 game was nothing short of a Mike McCarthy revenge game. The team (and quarterback?) that fired him after more than a decade of service came to town in bad shape, and McCarthy should have put the final knife in their season.

Instead, McCarthy made some questionable decisions that not only allowed the Packers to hang around in the game but also keep their season alive. This could come back to haunt McCarthy and the Cowboys in a huge way in the 2022 NFL playoffs if the Pack can somehow build on this big win.

The biggest decision of the game was when McCarthy decided to go for it on 4th-and-3 from the Packers’ 35-yard line.

Maybe the coach didn’t have confidence in Brett Maher to make a 50-plus-yard field goal after he’d only kicked extra points all day. Maybe he believed Dak Prescott would find a way to get the yards with his arms or his legs and keep the drive going.

Hindsight is 50/50, and the Cowboys defense was on the ropes at the end of the game. Still, the now-fifth-ranked scoring defense is what got Dallas to 6-2 at that point, and he should have taken the three points and relied on Micah Parsons and company to keep Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson out of the end zone.

That’s not what happened, though, so the final Cowboys takeaway here is that Mike McCarthy needs to shoulder the biggest amount of blame for the team’s Week 10 L.