The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special just landed on Disney Plus last week and it’s certainly a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its legions of fans. After all the grief and loss experienced by many during the MCU’s Phase 4 slate of films and series, an entry that brings about mindless joy and relief is definitely a welcome sight to behold. We take a look below at the best easter eggs from the recent holiday special featuring everyone’s favorite Marvel team of misfits.

7 best Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special easter eggs that made MCU fans happy

7. Knowhere

In the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, Knowhere is the severed head of a Celestial ruled by the Collector. After several years and a couple of Infinity Stone snaps, the planetoid is left to Star-Lord’s care, as seen in the recent Holiday Special on Disney Plus.

Under the Guardians’ care, Knowhere is looking to be a better place for different races to live in. Compared to the time Knowhere was under the Collector, the deceased Celestial’s head is shaping up to be a worthy place for the Guardians to reside in, along with the former subjects of the late Taneleer Tivan.

6. Cosmo

Speaking of the deceased Collector’s subjects, it seems Cosmo the Space Dog is finally free and living in Knowhere with the Guardians of the Galaxy. First seen in Volume 1, this canine in a space suit originated from the comics and boasts various psychic abilities, such as telekinesis and telepathy. With the Taneleer Tivan out of the scene, Cosmo is finally free and is now operating with the Guardians of the Galaxy, as seen with Rocket’s interaction with the mutt during the Holiday Special.

5. Eternals

After deciding to get Kevin Bacon as a present to Peter Quill, Mantis and Drax proceed to Earth to take the actor to Knowhere. While the pair are running around Hollywood, a poster featuring a familiar Marvel Phase 4 character pops up and it’s a clever callback to a recent MCU film – Eternals.

The poster in question is a Christmas film featuring Kingo. Portrayed by Kumail Nanjiani, this Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is an intriguing one since several Eternals were taken by a Celestial at the film’s end, Kingo included. This short scene makes it interesting for fans because there could be a chance the kidnapped Eternals have already returned or a decoy was used at this point in time. Nevertheless, this surprise was a pleasing one as it connects the Eternals to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

4. The Avengers

While Mantis and Drax are strolling through Hollywood in search of Kevin Bacon, the pair see an individual dressed as Captain America and posing for tourists. This leads them to be part of the fun itself as people line up to have their pictures with these two Guardians.

Throughout that whole sequence, we see Drax and Mantis interact with people dressed up as Steve Rogers, Captain Marvel, and Black Widow, among others. MCU fans also lost it when Drax started hitting a person dressed up in a GoBots costume with Mantis remarking that robots killed his entire family, hence the reason to rage out.

3. Kevin Bacon

The whole plot device of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is no other than Kevin Bacon himself. Having recounted his films as true adventures to everyone Peter met throughout the years, it only stands to reason that Drax and Mantis gain an idealized perspective on the actor. And after traveling through the entire galaxy to get him, Kevin Bacon doesn’t disappoint in his first MCU appearance.

With the actor having met Peter, Kevin goes above and beyond by showing the residents of Knowhere what a healthy dose of Christmas spirit looks like. His song number and success in lifting everyone’s spirits up, Peter included, has managed to create a positive effect, especially on fans who are still reeling from so much loss in Phase 4 of the MCU.

2. Bucky’s Arm

It’s revealed in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special that Nebula managed to snatch Bucky’s Vibranium arm and give it to Rocket as a Christmas gift. It should be remembered that the diminutive raccoon has a penchant for prosthetic limbs throughout his appearances in the MCU. Bucky Barnes’ robotic arm is no exception as Rocket had his eyes on it since seeing it for the first time in Infinity War. Needless to say, his wish has come true and Rocket now has that prosthetic arm he has been yearning for since then.

1. Yondu’s Christmas Gifts

At the start of the film, it’s shown that Yondu shot down Peter’s idea of celebrating Christmas when he was a child. During the Holiday Special’s conclusion, it’s revealed that the late Ravager gave Star-Lord his iconic pistols as a gift for the special occasion. This moment certainly brings the whole story together and ties it neatly to the overall theme of Christmas.

"He may have been your father, boy. But he wasn't your daddy."

This line kept repeating in my mind watching this whole scene. Also this one,

Mantis: That's so sweet.

With The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming soon, it’s expected that the events of this Holiday Special will somehow be incorporated into that James Gunn film. In any case, this recent entry into the MCU lore lives up to its name and delivered a cheery spirit to those who watched it on Disney Plus.