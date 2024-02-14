The 76ers don't need to worry about any front office changes.

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand does not intend to pursue the Charlotte Hornets’ head of basketball operations opening, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Brand has been named a lead candidate for the position in the wake of Mitch Kupchak moving into an advisory role with the Hornets.

After the trade deadline, Kupchak and the Hornets decided to move things in a different direction, leading to his new advisory role. Charlotte, who still finds itself in the midst of a rebuild, is actively putting together a list of viable candidates to potentially lead their front office. Brand was one of the prominent executives this franchise was rumored to be considering as a potential successor to Kupchak, according to The Charlotte Observer.

However, the 76ers GM signed a long-term extension with the organization during the holiday season and is committed to Philadelphia, per Pompey.

Brand was originally hired by the Sixers in 2016 as their player development consultant. Less than a year later, he was named the general manager of the Delaware 87ers, who are now the Delaware Blue Coats, in the NBA G League.

Prior to the start of the 2018-19 NBA season, Brand was promoted to GM of the 76ers, a position he has held alongside team president Daryl Morey. Through the years, Brand and Morey have coexisted and have shaped the 76ers into the Eastern Conference force they find themselves to be today, with Joel Embiid as their focal point.

These experiences in Philadelphia with Morey have made Brand a qualified candidate for a position like the one the Hornets are looking to fill in their front office. Unfortunately for Charlotte, they will need to look elsewhere to find their new leading voice.