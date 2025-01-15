Finding a way to beat the dominant Oklahoma City Thunder is an onerous chore even when at full strength, but the Philadelphia 76ers entered Tuesday night's showdown frighteningly thin. Fans prepared for a shellacking in the Wells Fargo Center after seeing the team's injury report and starting five.

With Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George all ruled out for the game, head coach Nick Nurse is rolling out a lineup that consists of Reggie Jackson, Eric Gordon, Guerschon Yabusele, Ricky Council IV and Kelly Oubre Jr. As one can imagine, the public had strong reactions.

“Can they just sim this game,” @igs_podcast posted on X. “Is this a joke?” @AidanLaPorta69 asked rhetorically. “Someone needs to be arrested for this,” @tommyob95 joked. “We’re back in the process aren’t we,” @jimmy_harrity posted, referencing the bleakest stretch in 76ers history.

Expand Tweet

If Philly was meeting expectations this season, a makeshift starting five would not feel like the end of the world. The problem is, however, fans have rarely seen the core trio share the court together. Injuries are devastating the squad's playoff chances, as the Sixers presently sit in 11th place in the East with a 15-22 record.

Joel Embiid continues to nurse a foot injury, while Tyrese Maxey and Paul George tend to hand and ankle injuries, respectively. Some of the supporting cast members have provided Nurse with key minutes, to be fair, with Yabusele specifically making an impact (39.3 percent shooting from 3-point range). But the squad obviously cannot survive without its stars.

Predictably, the Thunder are feasting on the painfully undermanned 76ers and led 58-43 at halftime. Philadelphia temporarily cut a 21-point deficit in half, though, so the starting five deserves some credit for its effort. But determination can only take a team so far. Heath and luck are the qualities this franchise has to obtain for the final 45 games of the season.