Ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers' home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George have been added to the injury report. The beginning of the Sixers' difficult back-to-back has become even more of a challenge.

Maxey is listed as questionable due to a left hand sprain and George is listed as probable due to right ankle soreness. During the 76ers' last game, a loss to the Orlando Magic, Maxey was seen grabbing at his left hand. His injury and George's were added to the injury report after the team's morning shootaround.

With a matchup against the New York Knicks coming the day after they play the Thunder (both of which are in Philadelphia), the Sixers' already banged-up roster is in even worse shape.

Tyrese Maxey, Paul George added to injury report ahead of 76ers vs. Thunder

The 76ers, at 15-22, don’t have much more room to keep losing games. They play winning teams in each of their next six games — and this is only the first of two such stretches they have before the All-Star break. Not only do the stars need to get healthy as quickly as they can but the players around them must step up and the coaching staff will have to be sharp in their game planning.

Joel Embiid has already been ruled out due to a left foot sprain, as have Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery), Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction). Caleb Martin is listed as questionable due to right groin soreness and Justin Edwards, who was also a late addition to the injury report, is listed as probable due to a left ankle sprain.

The Thunder are still without Chet Holmgren (right iliac wing fracture), Ajay Mitchell (right great toe sprain) and Nikola Topic (left knee surgery).