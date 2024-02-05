It's not a good day for 76ers fans.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid will not be able to help the Philadelphia 76ers on the floor for at least the next several games after it's been reported that the big man will be going under the knife to repair a left meniscus injury. It's a heavy blow to the 76ers, to say the least. Many Philadelphia and NBA fans are also left saddened by the update.

76ers and NBA fans react to Joel Embiid injury update

“Wow. Huge blow but hopefully it stops the on-again, off-again injury stuff and he can be right moving forward. Prayers up he can make it back for the playoffs,” voiced out @NBA_University.

Sixers fans thinking about Joel Embiid's 2023-2024 season before the injury pic.twitter.com/q6pjlnBha1 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 5, 2024

“Went from Embiid getting b2b MVPs to Maxey being our #1 option and the 7th seed in a week,” said @NormaITweeter.

“Dad, what was it like watching all 34 games of Joel Embiid in the 2023-24 season?” pic.twitter.com/XWHhH78v6Q — JoelMuse (@JEmbiidmuse) February 5, 2024

From @CP3_777: “Obviously having Joel Embiid miss extended time will suck, but having the corrective surgery is the right move. The cumulative effect of all his injuries has caused him to overcompensate which can in turn lead to more injuries. Surgery & rehab may be the best way to reset himself”

Sixers fans hearing the latest on Joel Embiid's meniscus injury pic.twitter.com/pmOLMMPQLL — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 5, 2024

“Morey turned the Clippers into a dynasty so now that 2028 pick is worthless and he ran Embiid into the ground,” chimed in @RipSlumpy.

With the 76ers about to Embiid for a time, they can be expected to turn to Reed as their starting big man. On the season, Reed is averaging 13.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.6 assist, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per 36 minutes. He's not going to cover the entire void temporarily left by Embiid, but Reed can give quality minutes for the 76ers, who have lost five of their last six games.