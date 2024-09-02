The stars have to align for any young basketball player to reach the NBA. It takes a lot of hard work, skill, and talent to land on the NBA radar, and even then, there are no guarantees that they'll become one of the best players in the association. For Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, he felt as though he had to call upon the power of a higher being to improve his chances of fulfilling his dream of making it to the best professional basketball league in the world.

George, on the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, revealed that, as a teenager, he decided to get a sample of some holy water that was being advertised on television and used it to cover his prayer of becoming an NBA player.

“I don’t think moms or pops know that story of me ordering holy water. I was probably like 15-16 years old and this particular infomercial was people having the holy ghost based off of this holy water that you can order. So I'm watching this, and I'm like, ‘Alright, it's worth a try,'” George recalled.

“Two weeks later, they sent me this little holy water sample or something like that. I remember, I prayed. I sprinkled the holy water on me. I was like, ‘What's the worst that can happen?' My prayer behind it was, ‘I just wanna be an NBA player. Like I wanna be the best basketball player I can be.' It's safe to say it worked.”

Of course, it's not quite clear if the “holy water” that Paul George managed to acquire in the first place was indeed “holy” and that his prayer on that one fateful night indeed had an effect on his future as one of the biggest stars in the NBA.

Regardless, whatever George has done from that point forward has worked. The 76ers star is one of the most recognizable faces and names in the basketball world, and he has been one of the highest-earning players in the history of the association.

Perhaps the next thing George has to pray for is a breakthrough in the NBA playoffs. His career has been filled with plenty of postseason disappointments, but now that he's embarking on a new journey with the 76ers alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, he will want to leave that grief-stricken past behind.

Can Paul George win big with the 76ers?

In an ideal world, Paul George would have stayed with the Los Angeles Clippers. He is proud to be from Southern California, and representing the Clippers allowed him to play for a team with contending aspirations while being close to home.

However, due to a few breakdowns in contract negotiations, George decided to leave the Clippers, signing instead with the 76ers after Philadelphia offered him the four-year maximum contract he desired.

The 76ers have been among the best teams in the Eastern Conference since the 2017-18 season, but have failed to break through in the postseason. Will George be the third star that takes the 76ers over the top?

The 76ers have depth at every position, and George, as the third option alongside Embiid and Maxey, won't have as much pressure on him to deliver as he did with the Clippers. Can the 76ers finally get over the hump?