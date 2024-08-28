There is a lot of reason to believe that the Los Angeles Clippers could be in trouble heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Not only has Kawhi Leonard struggled to remain healthy for LA, but nine-time All-Star Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, jumping ship and leaving the Clippers in the dust. If there is one thing we can always count on regarding this organization, it is for head coach Tyronn Lue to have a plan.

Since Lue took over as the Clippers coach in 2020, the organization has found a respectable amount of success. In addition to never having a losing record in Los Angeles, Lue also led the team to their first ever Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021. If Leonard had not hurt his ACL that year, perhaps the Clippers could've had a real shot at making it to the NBA Finals.

All of that is in the past now, as the Clippers have shifted their focus to the immediate future, one that no longer involves George. Leonard and James Harden highlight what looks to be a deeper, more athletic Clippers roster heading into the 2024-25 season, and Lue is ready to silence all of the critics after George's departure.

“When you lose a guy of Paul George's stature, instantly people [think] oh, they can't win or they're not going to be competitive. But that just challenges me even more,” Lue told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. “OK, people are counting us out or people don't think we're going to be good. That right there just gives me an extra dose of [motivation]. I can't wait to prove everybody wrong.”

Despite George leaving the Clippers for the 76ers in free agency, the Clippers were still able to make aggressive moves on the open market. Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, and Kevin Porter Jr. are all new faces in Los Angeles, as Nicolas Batum rejoins the organization he spent three full seasons with before being traded to Philadelphia in the Harden trade last season.

The Clippers have completely rebuilt their secondary unit in the wake of George leaving, which has given this team more options and depth alongside the stars. At the same time, Lue recognizes that replacing George is not going to be easy, and that the team is going to need everyone to step up at different points throughout the year.

“My mind's always going,” Lue told ESPN. “When you lose an important piece like Paul, you gotta do it by committee. He's a very huge defensive player for us, handling the ball, scoring the basketball, making plays. So losing him is going to be tough.”

Can Tyronn Lue save Clippers?

Lue is a fantastic coach. There is a reason why he was selected by Steve Kerr to help lead Team USA to a gold medal this summer.

As things pertain to the Clippers, the 2024-25 season will demand a different approach from Lue and his staff in Los Angeles. Leonard and Harden being healthy and available is obviously key, but a lot of weight is going to fall on how Lue utilizes the team's newest additions.

Jones proved this past year with the Dallas Mavericks that he can be a dependable defender. There is no doubt that the Clippers will look for Jones to try and replace George on the wing.

Dunn has always been known for his defensive abilities as a backup point guard. The Clippers utilized Batum as a small-ball center during his time with the team, and his three-point shooting was always a secret weapon.

It is clear to see that after losing George to the Sixers, the Clippers turned their attention to getting better defensively. After finishing the 2023-24 season ranked 17th in defensive rating, it became clear that this was the area that the team needed to improve on the most. Jones, Dunn, and Batum all present a path for the Clippers to get back to being a top-tier defensive team in this league, especially with Leonard healthy.

Although it is never easy losing a player like George, as Lue alluded to, the Clippers are prepared for the challenge ahead. While everyone is looking at the Clippers as underdogs in the Western Conference, Lue is still confident that his team has what it takes to make another deep postseason run.