CAMDEN, N.J. — When James Harden demanded a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, Daryl Morey swore to only trade him for a star or the assets to acquire another one. The prize for Morey's patience was a star from Harden's new team, Paul George. To win the sweepstakes for him, it took a hefty amount of patience — an amount that may be considered too much if his addition isn’t enough to get the Sixers over the hump

The work is only just beginning for George, who signed a max contract with the Sixers after negotiations fell through with the Los Angeles Clippers. He may not have cost any tangible assets besides the cap space required to sign him but the Sixers postponed their hunt for a star player twice, first trading Harden to land draft picks and open up future cap space and then choosing not to go crazy at the trade deadline. Their makeshift roster was defeated in the first round of the playoffs.

The payoff in the chase for a star has now been realized. George is a very well-decorated veteran and one of the best shooters/scorers at his position. His role malleability — primarily the result of his outstanding three-point shooting off the catch and smooth handles — makes him an ideal support beam for a ball-dominant scoring machine in Joel Embiid and a rising star guard in Tyrese Maxey.

“He's somebody who can do a lot of different things,” Maxey said, adding that George is someone the Sixers can “plug and play” and is “hungry” to help them win a championship. Like Embiid, George has a litany of accolades that do not include an NBA title — and he is eager to change that.

George said previously that he wants to be a mentor and a leader for the 76ers. He sees a “really talented group, top to bottom,” in his new squad. The pressure will be immense for him and the Sixers to deliver on their stated goal of a championship, or at least come closer than the team has gotten in the last two decades.

“I'm looking forward to those encounters, having those moments and being pushed. I think it's great to have that intensity and that passion behind the fan base 'cause it's coming from the right spot,” George said. “Like, they want to win and win at all costs and the only thing that matters is winning. That's how you should feel. I don't think they're doing anything out [of] the norm.”

Expand Tweet

Paul George embracing pressure to win with 76ers

A revamped team of splashy signings feeling good about itself should be a given. But George detailing not just that the 76ers are legit but detailing what he can do to benefit the team invites optimism.

“I think the character here, everybody's on the same page. It's a real brotherhood,” George said. “You could tell guys enjoy playing with one another on this squad. I think [my] first impression was this is gonna be a fun year.”

With the 76ers, George has the power to take some control of the offense and the luxury of two stars to feed him looks. Nick Nurse said George will have “a pretty big menu” of roles, ranging from bringing the ball up to setting up in the post. But the 76ers head coach also underscored the need for shooting around Embiid. George's spot-up shooting is just as important as how well he gets his own buckets.

“I think this is the first time that I've played with an elite point guard and big man all at once,” George said. “For us, it's just countering off each other. Nothing's forced for one person to take that load alone. We can share that responsibility. But I see us flowing…I love sharing the ball and I love being aggressive to score. I think all three of us look at the game the same way.”

Maxey, the guard, and Embiid, the franchise superstar and the best scorer on the planet, will most likely handle the rock more than George does — and he's fine with that. It might even be preferable at this stage in his career.

George remembered feeling the pressure to be the guy for his Indiana Pacers team but has grown and aged since then, understanding now that the distribution of touches among the Sixers' three stars will be more even. When he first arrived in Philly, he swore not to let any ego get in the way of the team's success, a promise he reiterated at media day.

Nonetheless, George will be ready to handle his share of the workload. “I still feel youthful,” he said. “I still feel young and I still feel I can play at a high level.”

George envisions a “fun” year in his debut season with the 76ers, a word choice that will either age gracefully or awfully. That word has been used to describe other superteams that eventually went on to flop, most famously the Steve Nash/Dwight Howard Los Angeles Lakers. The requirement to have a fun season is not complicated for Sixers: win. The wait for George and the hefty contract given out to a star exiting his prime will not be laughing matters if there isn’t hardware accompanying them.

“I think we'll be really good,” George said. “I will be hopeful that we're one of the best teams in the NBA — top three in the [Eastern Conference], for sure. I think we should be able to compete for a championship.”