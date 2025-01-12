The Philadelphia 76ers are about to play the Orlando Magic for the final time this regular season. Orlando leads the season series 2-1 and is hosting the final matchup at 6:00 P.M. EST at Kia Center. There is one important injury the Sixers are looking out for that will determine their chances of winning. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Is Joel Embiid playing for 76ers vs. Magic?

After missing the last three games, Embiid (left foot sprain/right sinus fracture) is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. The big man has participated in recent practices and the knee issues that plagued him at the start of the season have subsided, so the foot injury he sustained in the 76ers' win over the Boston Celtics on Christmas is the injury to watch out for.

The 76ers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns and nearly blew a 15-point, fourth-quarter lead to the Washington Wizards during Embiid's recent absence. At 15-21, they’re still multiple games outside of play-in-tournament territory. They still have plenty of time left to make it in, though they should not expect to be a high seed in the playoffs.

Nick Nurse wants to see Embiid shoot more threes but must also improve his team's offensive strategies. Embiid is a good shooter but the 76ers need more meaningful motion and screening in their offense to open those looks up.

Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain), KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) are also sidelined for the 76ers. McCain is done for the season and the Sixers hope to get the other three back in action as soon as possible.

Magic star Paolo Banchero is not on the injury report, so he is expected to play after recently returning from an oblique tear. Franz Wagner is still sidelined due to a torn right oblique along with Jalen Suggs (low back strain), Mo Wagner (torn left ACL) and Gary Harris (left hamstring strain). Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sore left knee) is listed as probable and Jett Howard (left ankle sprain) is listed as questionable.