After the Philadelphia 76ers announced that rookie guard Jared McCain had undergone season-ending surgery on his left knee, teammate Tyrese Maxey offered support and encouragement. McCain emerged as an early candidate for Rookie of the Year. Averaging 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 0.7 steals, Jared carved out a role with the 76ers.

For that, Maxey is thrilled for the rookie’s future in the NBA. McCain has a lot to look forward to, per PHLY Sports’ Derek Bodner.

“I’m happy I got to see him a couple of times since we’ve been home. I gave him a big hug. I’m happy for him as far as how he played when he was out there,” Maxey said. “Now he has something to build off of when he gets back. It would have really sucked if he got hurt and he didn’t have anything to look at, any film to watch, any highlights to watch. But he has a lot of positive things to look at, a positive future to look at, so that makes me happy.

“But it sucks to see somebody like that go down. [He] had a really good chance of winning Rookie of the Year, and he really helped us. He’s really good. I think he was finding his role.”

It was a devastating blow for Jared McCain and the 76ers, who have dropped four of their last six games, including Friday’s 123-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Tyrese Maxey reveals mindset to get Paul George going for 76ers

76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a leader. Getting Paul George going offensively is a role he’s taken upon himself. Maxey talked about it recently.

“I’m just trying to get him open and run stuff for him and make sure he’s involved,” Maxey said. “Even earlier in the game, I’m sacrificing myself trying to get downhill to score so I can try to get him going. Even when Joel plays, get him going, too. I think it feels good for those guys ’cause I have the ball so much, just because I’m playing point guard and I play a lot of minutes, so I know that I’m gonna get my shots, and my shots are gonna come.

“I also have to do a good job of getting guys good looks and making other guys feel good,” he continued. “It’s difficult sometimes, but I am always gonna try to get those guys shots, especially Paul.”

The 76ers face the Magic on Sunday.