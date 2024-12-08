The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon at the United Center. The Sixers have been keeping an eye out for one huge injury update that could make their team whole again — and it might arrive for this 1:00 P.M. EST game. Is Joel Embiid playing today vs. the Bulls?

After missing the last seven games, there is finally a real chance that the big man will return to the lineup.

Is Joel Embiid playing for 76ers vs. Bulls?

Embiid has been upgraded to questionable on the NBA injury report. He's still listed with left knee injury management.

The 76ers have been playing better as of late while Embiid recovers from his latest setback, which was caused by swelling in his knee. They’ve won three of their last four games and four of their last seven, most recently beating the Orlando Magic, and have won their last three games with Paul George in the lineup.

This upcoming stretch of games is the perfect time for Embiid to return. After this game in Chicago, each of the Sixers' next three games are separated by at least two rest days. They’ll play the struggling Indiana Pacers in Philadelphia and then have a home-and-home with the Charlotte Hornets.

At 6-15, the Sixers have no more room for error. They don’t want to force Embiid into action when his body isn’t ready — rightfully so — but they need to start making up ground in the standings. Their schedule still features four more games against the Boston Celtics, three more against the New York Knicks and two more against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

The 76ers will be without rookie center Adem Bona because of a left knee contusion. For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball (left knee injury management), Nikola Vucevic (low back tightness) and Coby White (left ankle sprain) are all listed as probable and Patrick Williams (left foot injury management) is out.