The Philadelphia 76ers head into their next game, a home matchup against the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers, eager to end a seven-game losing streak. Stealing a win from the top team in the Eastern Conference would be huge. Unfortunately, Philly's marquee player will continue to sit out due to injury. Joel Embiid is not playing tonight vs. the Cavs.

Joel Embiid injury status for 76ers vs. Cavs

Embiid remains out due to left knee injury management. He is scheduled to be reevaluated in the coming days after swelling in his knee delayed a return from a foot sprain that should be healed. It's the latest bump in the road for the big man in his injury-riddled season.

This will be the 10th straight game Embiid misses. He has played in just 13 this season due to various injuries (and a suspension) and the 76ers continue to struggle without him. Injuries to other starters and key bench players only make it tougher to win but Philly is running out of time to make progress in the East standings. Even if a play-in berth is still available, a playoff run looks less likely with each passing day.

The other 76ers sidelined for this game against the Cavs are Caleb Martin (right hip sprain), Andre Drummond (left toe injury recovery), Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain), KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery).

This game is the first back-to-back games for the Sixers, who will hit the road to play the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Lowry and Caleb Martin have slowly started to progress towards a return, as they were both partial participants in practice on Thursday.

Cleveland's Evan Mobley (right calf strain) and Isaac Okoro (right shoulder AC joint sprain) are out while Caris LeVert (right wrist sprain) is listed as questionable.