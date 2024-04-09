Following a three-game road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers will finish the 2023-24 regular season with three home games. The first one comes against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM EST. As the Sixers try to extend their winning streak to six games, there is an important injury update to watch out for. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
Is 76ers' Joel Embiid playing vs. Pistons?
Joel Embiid is listed as “questionable — left knee injury recovery” on the NBA injury report. The superstar center missed the 76ers' last game, a double-overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs that came on the second night of a back-to-back, as he works his way back from a meniscus injury. He played in the prior three games after missing two months of action, hoping that he can get his legs under him as the playoffs approach.
The 76ers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and are just one game back of the Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed, which would allow them to escape the play-in tournament. Philly has a chance at competing with anyone in the playoffs but hopes to secure a berth without playing an extra game. Remaining in seventh place, at least, will give the Sixers home-court advantage in the play-in. But with the Miami Heat just half of a game back of them, they have to continue winning.
De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress) has been upgraded to questionable after missing the 76ers' last 21 games. Also listed as questionable are Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness), Tobias Harris (left knee contusion) and Kyle Lowry (left knee effusion). Robert Covington is still out due to a left knee bone bruise.
For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham (left knee injury management) is listed as questionable and Evan Fournier is listed as probable (right knee soreness). The following players have been ruled out: Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Simone Fontecchio, Quentin Grimes and Stanley Udume.
The question of whether Joel Embiid will play tonight is likely to be answered close to tip-off time. The big man will go through his warm-up routine before his final status for the game is decided.